Quantcast
Connect with us

Gender reveal parties gone wrong — and why the woman who started the trend wants it to stop

Published

1 min ago

on

This idea really exploded.A gender reveal party started a massive Southern California wildfire, and now Jenna Karvunidis, the woman who began the trend, is once again asking people to stop throwing these destructive parties.“The parties, they’re ridiculous,” Karvunidis told the Daily News. “And they’re harmful to transgender and nonbinary people and anybody on the gender spectrum. It’s a harmful dichotomy.”The damaging effects of gender reveals extend beyond the children, sometimes to thousands of acres of forests.In 2017, off-duty Border Patrol agent Dennis Dickey started a wildfire when he s…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Latest Headlines

Gender reveal parties gone wrong — and why the woman who started the trend wants it to stop

Published

1 min ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

This idea really exploded.A gender reveal party started a massive Southern California wildfire, and now Jenna Karvunidis, the woman who began the trend, is once again asking people to stop throwing these destructive parties.“The parties, they’re ridiculous,” Karvunidis told the Daily News. “And they’re harmful to transgender and nonbinary people and anybody on the gender spectrum. It’s a harmful dichotomy.”The damaging effects of gender reveals extend beyond the children, sometimes to thousands of acres of forests.In 2017, off-duty Border Patrol agent Dennis Dickey started a wildfire when he s... (more…)

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Lack of antigen test reporting leaves country ‘blind to the pandemic’

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

More than 20 states either don’t release or have incomplete data on the rapid antigen tests now considered key to containing the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 6 million Americans. The lapses leave officials and the public in the dark about the true scope of the pandemic as untold numbers of cases go uncounted.The gap will only widen as tens of millions of antigen tests sweep the country. Federal officials are prioritizing the tests to quickly detect COVID-19’s spread over slower, but more accurate, PCR tests.Relying on patchy data on COVID testing carries enormous consequences as o... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Latest Headlines

Fire leaves destruction and uncertainty in Oregon town

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Eraida Rodas surveyed the burnt-out wreckage of the wooden house where she had lived for 12 years with her husband and four children.

All that remained was the metal structure of the floor, the carcass of a child's bicycle and small deer statues.

An American flag which flew at the entrance was three-quarters burnt.

The rest of Talent Mobile Estates -- a trailer park in Talent, Oregon of about 100 wooden homes -- had mostly been swallowed by the so-called Almeda Fire, which raged for nearly a week, destroyed almost everything in its path, and killed three people.

Only a dozen dwellings, located along the road, were miraculously unscathed.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image