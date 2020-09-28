Georgia judge strikes down attempt to purge 14K voters in largely Black county
A Georgia judge on Monday halted an attempt to purge 14,000 voters from a county with a large Black population.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Fulton County Superior Court Jane Barwick dismissed a request from citizens that the county be forced to hold hearings on the status of 14,000 voters.
According to attorney Ray Smith, who represents the group of citizens, many of the voters in the county do not live at the address where they are registered. Smith claimed to have boxes of affidavits from registered voters.
David Lowman, an attorney for Fulton county, argued that federal law prevents the purging of voters this close to an election.
The Georgia NAACP, the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the New Georgia Project all expressed support for the county’s position, The Atlanta Journal Constitution said.
Under the ruling, the petitioners will be allowed to refile the request.
The Census Bureau estimates that 44.5% of the population of Fulton County is Black.
2020 Election
Trump’s tax ‘duplicity’ has derailed his campaign’s focus on a Supreme Court win for his base: analyst
According to NBC senior political analyst Jonathan Allen, the bombshell report from the New York Times revealing the president has avoided by paying taxes while living a lavish lifestyle has ended two good days of news for the president after he pleased his base with the nomination of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Trump's re-election campaign has seen few good days with the president's poll number continuing to either fall or remain stagnant with the election less than 40 days away and the feeling of a major victory for conservatives with the judicial announcement has now been overwhelmed by the news of the president's tax "duplicity," as Allen put it.
Tax bombshell throws Trump on defensive ahead of debate
President Donald Trump reeled Monday on the eve of his first televised debate against challenger Joe Biden after a bolt-from-the-blue report showed he has been avoiding paying almost any federal income tax for years.
The scoop from The New York Times, reporting that Trump paid only $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017, and none at all for 10 of the previous 15 years, was a shot to the jugular of the self-described billionaire.
Throughout his unlikely rise to power, Trump has portrayed himself as a hard-nosed businessman on a mission to drain the Washington swamp and represent what he calls "the forgotten man and woman."