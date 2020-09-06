Georgia trooper charged in fatal shooting of Black man denied bail
A former Georgia State Patrol trooper who fatally shot a Black man over a broken tail light will remain behind bars after a judge denied his bail.Jacob Gordon Thompson, a 27-year-old former officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis, has been in custody at the Screven County Jail since his Aug. 14 arrest.Screven County Judge F. Gates Peed ruled Friday that it “would be inappropriate” to grant Thompson bond given “the factual circumstances of the case.”“I want justice for Julian,” Lewis’ widow, Betty, said in a statement through her lawyer. “He was too go…
Trump so obsessed with Obama that he made video ‘firing’ him: Michael Cohen
A video appearing to show President Trump belittling an actor playing his predecessor Barack Obama is getting renewed attention online.In his forthcoming book, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen cites the video as an example of the commander-in-chief’s obsessive hatred of Obama.Trump hired a “Faux-Bama” to be in a video in which Trump “ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him,” CNN quoted Cohen as relating in the book, set to be released Tuesday.In 2013, right-wing outlet Breitbart published a video fitting Cohen’s description. It was purportedly intended to air ... (more…)
Helicopters rescue over 200 trapped in California wildfire
Los Angeles (AFP) - More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after being trapped by a fast-moving wildfire near a popular recreation area in northern California, officials said Sunday.The evacuees climbed aboard military helicopters after the blaze, in bone-dry conditions, cut off ground escape routes from Mammoth Pool Reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Fresno.Flames moved in so fast that at one point people were advised to "shelter in place" -- in the reservoir itself if need be."Simply extraordinary, lifesaving work by the @CalGuard airl... (more…)