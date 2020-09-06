Germany: Right-wing extremists dominate anti-virus protests
Right-wing extremists gave speeches at 90 demonstrations protesting against measures to contain the coronavirus this year, according to Germany’s domestic security agency.In recent months, the country has seen major demonstrations and rallies against regulations introduced to prevent the spread of the virus.In late August, tens of thousands of people gathered in Berlin to demonstrate against health measures, protesting against what they called “coronavirus dictatorship” and “corona madness.”Among them were groups of self-declared Reichsbuerger (Reich citizens), who deny the legitimacy of the m…
COVID-19
Pope says gossip and chatter are ‘a plague more awful than Covid-19’
Gossip and chatter are a "plague more awful than Covid-19," the pope said during his Sunday Angelus prayers, delivered from the window of the Vatican on St Peter's Square."When we see a brother or sister make a mistake or with a defect, the first thing we do is go tell others about it. We gossip," the pope said.He said that gossip hurts the community of the church, comparing it to the devil, the liar "who wants to divide the church."The pope called on the faithful to make an effort and to avoid gossip.He called instead for people to follow church guidelines on fraternal correction and discreet... (more…)
COVID-19
What’s actually stopping next coronavirus relief package?
The second coronavirus stimulus package should have come by now, but it hasn’t. Democrats and Republicans have been unable to reach a consensus on several provisions. The one biggest roadblock that is stopping the next coronavirus relief package is the aid to state and local governments.Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreAid to state and local governments: what do the two sides want?According to Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, the biggest obstacle to the relief deal is the differences between the two sides over aid to state and local governments. The chief of staff says ... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump in ‘different reality’ on racism: Kamala Harris
Washington (AFP) - Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Sunday that President Donald Trump is living in a "different reality" when he denies there is systemic racism in America."The reality of America today is what we have seen over generations and, frankly, since our inception, which is we do have two systems of justice in America," Harris told CNN."I think that Donald Trump and Bill Barr are spending full time in a different reality," said Harris, the first woman of color on a major US White House ticket -- taking aim at the president and his attorney general. Joe Biden'... (more…)