Germany attacks ‘unscrupulous’ Trump over rigged vote claims
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Sunday that an “unscrupulous” President Donald Trump was trying to sow doubt about the US presidential election by urging his supporters to vote twice, which is illegal.
“We owe an incredible number of things to the United States and the country remains one of our closest partners but… it is disturbing to see that an American president thinks he might need such” a move, Maas told Sunday’s Bild, Germany’s top selling daily.
“I have confidence that Americans’ good sense will scupper this unscrupulous effort to sow doubt on the validity of the election with the later aim, probably, of not accepting defeat,” he added.
Trump said earlier this week that voters could use a mail-in vote — which he has slammed as a ruse to rig the election against him — and then also cast a vote at a polling station as a guarantee, with officials left to decide which of the ballots to count.
The president has repeatedly raised doubt over whether he would accept defeat in November’s election, charging that his Democrat Party opponents are doing all they can to fix the outcome.
Relations between Trump and the German government have become increasingly strained over a whole series of issues, especially defence spending, leaving the traditionally strong allies drifting further apart.
2020 Election
‘Chris Cillizza is awful’: CNN editor-at-large blasted for ‘the worst hot take of 2020’
Controversial CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza offered his take on the scandal over President Donald Trump reportedly disparaging U.S. servicemembers.
The scandal was originally reported by The Atlantlic and subsequently was largely confirmed by the Associated Press, The Washington Post and even Fox News.
But in Cillizza's analysis, he puts the reporting on equal weight with Trump's denials.
2020 Election
Anita Hill announces she’s voting for Biden despite ‘the mistakes’ he has made: ‘So be it’
Brandeis University Professor Anita Hill says she will be voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign.
In 1991, Hill rose to national prominence when she accused Supreme Court nominee Clarance Thomas of sexual harassment. Joe Biden, who was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time, refused to call four female witness who would've reportedly supported Hill's credibility.
"Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those -- at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November," Hill told CNN's Gloria Borger.
2020 Election
Trump boat parade ends in disaster after multiple vessels sink in Texas lake
Texas Republicans endangered themselves on Saturday by failing to safely hold a boat parade.
"Multiple 911 calls have been made regarding boats being in distress, some sinking at the ‘Trump Boat Parade’ scheduled for Saturday afternoon on Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO confirmed with CBS Austin that multiple boats have been sinking and are in distress," CBS Austin reported Saturday. "The sheriff's office says calls have been made about boats along the entire route of the parade, some of the locations include: Paradise Cove, Emerald Point and West Beach."