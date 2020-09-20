Ginsburg to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery alongside late husband
The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, where her husband was buried a decade ago.A private ceremony will be held for Ginsburg at the cemetery, which is also the final resting spot for many of her fellow Supreme Court judges, the top court said in a statement.Details were still scant Saturday about funeral plans.Jewish tradition normally calls for the deceased to be buried within 24 hours of death. But the Rosh Hashanah holiday started Friday night, which could delay a ceremony until Monday.Ginsburg passed away Friday night at age 87 af…
Latest Headlines
Feminists fear setbacks after loss of iconic Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Washington (AFP) - Ruth Bader Ginsburg racked up numerous wins in the fight for women's rights long before she joined the US Supreme Court, but her death Friday puts at risk one of American feminists' key victories: the right to have abortions.Ginsburg's death at 87 left women's rights advocates in deep mourning at the loss of a revered idol.Women's groups lauded "RBG" as a giant of the law and a source of inspiration for millions.But feminists are quickly turning to the battle ahead to protect the gains achieved during Ginsburg's decades of activism and her tenure on the US high court."Tonigh... (more…)
2020 Election
With in-person campaigning limited, Kamala Harris rallies Black NC voters virtually
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black voters historically make up a huge voting bloc for the Democratic Party, and the Biden campaign is working to further motivate the key demographic even as it limits in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemicWith voting underway in North Carolina, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, along with the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, hosted a virtual rally focused on the state Friday night. The event commemorated Friday’s inaugural National Black Voter Day, a day created by the National Urban League, BET, and many civil rights organization... (more…)
COVID-19
Study indicates that Americans respond to COVID-19 differently based on their socioeconomic and demographic status
Social distancing and mask wearing is extremely common in the United States. But younger people, white people, men, and those with lower incomes are less likely than their counterparts to engage in measures that mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to new research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.“In a situation like the current pandemic, where you have no vaccine and the virus is spreading quickly, the health behaviors of the public become your greatest as... (more…)