GOP facing nightmare Ginsburg replacement hearings with Kamala Harris grilling Trump nominee: Dem strategist
It is not yet clear whether Republicans have locked down the votes to force through a Supreme Court confirmation in the remaining time before the 2020 election, or the lame duck session afterward, although President Donald Trump and GOP leaders have signaled their intent to try to do so.
However, on CNN Saturday, former Hillary Clinton strategist Jess McIntosh outlined one obstacle for Republicans: vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
“Kamala Harris sits on the Judiciary Committee,” said anchor Anderson Cooper. “Potentially she could be questioning a nominee as a vice presidential pick?”
“And she is very, very good at that,” said McIntosh. “I would like folks to remember what Kamala Harris, on the Judiciary Committee, was capable of doing with, say, Jeff Sessions. I don’t think that these hearings are going to go the way that Republicans are hoping that they will. I think they are going to face incredibly tough questions.”
“We are talking about a president who has been impeached, a president who did not win the popular vote, and a president who has presided over the deaths of 200,000 Americans,” added McIntosh. “I don’t think many Americans want that man deciding what is going to set policy for the next generation.”
On CNN Saturday, Center for Politics director Larry Sabato said that Democrats would be "hopping mad" over the Supreme Court issue — and would exact revenge on Republicans if they fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat by expanding the size of the Supreme Court.
"Are you saying that, should the Republicans be successful in getting a nominee approved, and perhaps then Joe Biden is elected president, you think there would be a serious effort to expand the court, so as to offset that which just took place?" asked CNN host Michael Smerconish.
"Yeah, as long as the Democrats also control the Senate and House," said Sabato. "It's just an act of Congress. So, yes, that will happen. And Democrats are already saying they want an extra one for what was done to Merrick Garland. And they want one now for what's being done to the Ginsburg seat. And they want one for a spare. They want a spare. They want three."
In a blunt tweet drawing the battle lines over the plan by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to force through a vote to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, former CNN contributor and religion expert Reza Aslan predicted all-out war on the Republican Party.
According to Aslan, even an attempt to replace the Supreme Court justice known as "RBG" would be greeted with fierce resistance.
"If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down," he tweeted late Friday night after McConnell announced plans to replace her as soon as possible.
Appearing with CNN host Anderson Cooper, former White House adviser David Gergen rained hell on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after he announced he would rush through a vote on a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just hours after it was announced she had passed away.
Gergen, who served in the White House under both Republican and Democratic presidents seemed beside himself with anger when he talked about McConnell who notoriously blocked Merrick Garland from the court after being nominated by former President Barack Obama.
"Mitch McConnell has just thrown down the gauntlet, we're going to have a titanic fight over this," Gergen exclaimed. "Yes, as Jeffrey [Toobin] has said, it will mobilize a lot of people on the right, the hunger still to overturn Roe vs Wade to get social issues on the 6-3 court, they will think Donald Trump has delivered on his promises."