GOP fears Trump’s war on mail-in voting is backfiring — and may cost Republicans the Senate: report
On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that Republican strategists are worried by preliminary numbers suggesting Democrats are blowing Republicans out of the water in mail-in voting — a sign that President Donald Trump’s attacks on the process are endangering his own election, and the GOP Senate majority.
“Of the more than 9 million voters who requested mail ballots through Monday in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maine and Iowa, the five battleground states where such data is publicly available, 52 percent were Democrats. Twenty-eight percent were Republicans, and 20 percent were unaffiliated,” reported Amy Gardner and Josh Dawsey. “Additional internal Democratic and Republican Party data obtained by The Washington Post shows a similar trend in Ohio, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.”
“Even more alarming to some Republicans, Democrats are also returning their ballots at higher rates than GOP voters in two of those states where that information is available: Florida and North Carolina,” continued the report, adding that “GOP voter distrust in mail ballots now appears to be translating into an advantage in early voting for former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, and for Democratic challengers in close Senate races in Maine, Iowa and North Carolina.”
Historically, there has not been a partisan bias in use of mail-in voting. However, this year, the president has repeatedly and baselessly claimed that the process is corrupt, and will lead to widespread fraud and forgery of ballots. Some GOP strategists reportedly fear that the trend could erode their traditional turnout advantage, as Election Day turnout could also be depressed among older GOP voters who fear exposure to COVID-19.
“It’s astronomical,” said one strategist in GOP Senate races. “You see these numbers in a state like North Carolina, and how can you not be concerned?”
2020 Election
Chris Wallace ripped for letting Trump walk all over him in first debate: ‘Is there a backup moderator?’
Fox News personality Chris Wallace was harshly criticized on Tuesday for refusing to moderate President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate.
Wallace let Trump tell outrageous lies, dominate the time and did little to bring order to the event.
Here's some of what people were saying about the Fox host:
Does Chris Wallace know who Trump is? Has he seen the past four years? Wallace needs to excuse himself (his voice is shaking) and leave the stage. Is there a back up moderator in the wings? Any female journalist will do.
2020 Election
‘Will you shut up, man?’ Biden gets fired up at debate as Trump repeatedly interrupts him
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden struggled to overcome an interrupting President Donald Trump at Tuesday night's debate.
At the first 2020 presidential debate between the two men, Biden was asked about his position on expanding the Supreme Court. But the candidate refused to give a direct answer.
"The issue is the American people should speak," Biden said. "You should go out and vote. Vote and let your senators know how strongly you feel."
"Are you going to pack the court?" Trump interrupted.
"Let people know," Biden said.
"He doesn't want to answer the question," Trump charged. "Why won't you answer that question?"
2020 Election
Donald Trump Jr.’s pre-debate appearance draws questions: ‘How much coke did Don Jr. snort before that?’
An excited performance by Donald Trump Jr. led to questions about drug use on Tuesday.
Just minutes before the first 2020 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden, Donald Trump Jr. was seen appearing on three major networks.
On ABC News, Donald Trump Jr. spoke quickly as he attacked Biden.
"I'm not so worried about the two hours of debate or the 90 minute debate, I'm worried about the other 22 hours of the day where Joe seems to struggle, where he's on a teleprompter," he ranted. "I mean, he hasn't had to campaign in the same way."