GOP lawmaker indicted for allegedly choking woman with Ethernet cable and threatening to ‘hog tie’ her

Published

1 min ago

on

Robert Goforth (Laurel County Sheriff's Department)

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Kentucky state Sen. Robert Goforth has been indicted for strangulation and assault, after allegedly attacking a woman with an Ethernet cable.

“Earlier this year, a woman said Goforth, 44, strangled her with an Ethernet cable to the point where she had trouble breathing and threatened to ‘hog tie’ her, according to a police report reviewed by the newspaper,” said the report. “The charges have renewed calls from local Democrats for Goforth, a staunch supporter of President Trump who had previously been accused of sexual assault, to resign from his seat. Neither he nor his attorney, Conrad Cessna, immediately responded to requests for comment from The Washington Post.”

Ironically, Goforth, who ran a primary challenge against unpopular ex-Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019, helped push through legislation that upgraded strangulation to a felony.

“Goforth, a high school dropout who was raised in poverty by a single mother in eastern Kentucky, was first elected in 2018 to represent the state’s 89th House district, a deep-red swath of countryside where the sale of alcohol remains illegal in most areas,” said the report. “The Army veteran and pharmacist quickly made a name for himself in the statehouse by championing socially conservative causes, including proposing a ‘heartbeat abortion’ bill that would have banned the practice as early as the sixth week of a pregnancy.”


‘Maybe by the end of October’: Trump claims COVID-19 vaccine just weeks away

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump predicted a vaccine would be available before the Nov. 3 election.

The president gave himself an A-plus on his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 200,000 in the U.S., and told "Fox & Friends" it would soon end.

"We're rounding the corner, with or without a vaccine," Trump said. "They a hate it when I say it, but that's the way it is. We're rounding the corner on the pandemic, and we've done a phenomenal job -- not just a good job. Other than public relations, but that's because I have fake news. You can't convince them of anything, they're a fake, but we have done -- on public relations, I give myself a D. On the job itself, we take an A-plus with the ventilators and now with the vaccines that are years ahead of schedule."

Trump tells Fox & Friends that RBG’s dying wish may be a hoax written by Adam Schiff

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday told "Fox & Friends" that he believed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish may have been a "hoax" concocted by Democrats.

During the interview, the president was asked about Ginsburg saying that she did not want to be replaced until after the 2020 presidential election.

"I don't know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi," the president said. "I would be more inclined to the second."

As CNN fact checker Daniel Dale notes, Ginsburg's dying wish was "conveyed by the granddaughter."

2020 Election

Meet People of Praise: Here’s why this far-right cult shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the Supreme Court

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

This week, President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court—and one of the possible nominees is 48-year-old Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate judge. Trump has made it clear that he plans to nominate someone who is not only fiscally conservative, but a severe social conservative who would have no problem overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973. Barrett fits the bill, especially in light of her reported association with an extremist, predominantly Catholic group called People of Praise.

Editor’s note: This story originally ran in 2018.

