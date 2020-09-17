GOP megadonors seek to bail out Trump by running ads to shore up support in states he won in 2016
On Thursday, Politico reported that a new super PAC, backed by stalwart Republican megadonors, will go on the air to try to bail out President Donald Trump in states he carried in 2016 but is now struggling in.
“Preserve America is set to begin running a trio of TV commercials savaging Democrat Joe Biden as Republicans express growing alarm over the president’s absence on the airwaves,” reported Alex Isenstadt. “The outside group, which is expected to draw funding from prolific GOP givers including Las Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, is rushing to fill the void. Starting late this week, the super PAC will begin airing ads in seven states, including some where Trump is getting badly outspent.”
“The super PAC is steered by Chris LaCivita, a Republican strategist who orchestrated the 2004 Swift Boat Veterans for Truth attack ad campaign against John Kerry,” said the report. “The ads will run on TV and online in Arizona, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. They will also appear in Iowa, where Trump is off the airwaves this week, and in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, where the president is being outspent more than two-to-one.”
According to the report, the ads will focus on attacking Biden — including one that features a testimonial of the parents of a humanitarian aid worker raped and murdered by ISIS to claim Biden was soft on Middle East policy.
In recent weeks, Biden has closed the financial gap with Trump’s campaign, and is outspending him in ads, which has left a number of Trump allies nervous that the president is not doing enough to counteract Democratic messaging.
2020 Election
Trump attacks the FBI for briefing Congress on Russia’s 2020 election interference — while pushing a conspiracy theory
President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked the Federal Bureau of Investigation after Director Chris Wray testified to Congress.
"We look at antifa as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization," Wray explained.
MORE: Wray adds that investigations into "violent anarchist extremists...who self-identify with the antifa movement" are "just one part" of investigations into domestic terror, which also includes "racially motivated violent extremists, the militia-types, and others." https://t.co/3aMOL2MZUj
2020 Election
Trump lashes out at Bob Woodward as a ‘hater’ for ‘very boring’ book documenting White House incompetence
President Donald Trump blasted Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward on Thursday for his bestselling book on the chaos inside the White House.
"Bob Woodward’s badly written book is very boring & totally 'obsolete'. Didn’t even talk about the recent Middle East deal," Trump complained about the book, which was written before his deal.
"Just another tired, washed up Trump Hater, who can’t stand that I have done so much, so quickly!" Trump argued.
Trump was interviewed 18 times by Woodward for his book. The book was Woodward's second on the administration. The first, Fear: Trump in the White House was also criticized by the president.
2020 Election
FBI worried about clashes between violent groups before US vote
The FBI is increasingly worried about possible violent clashes between ideologically-motivated extremist groups before the November election, director Chris Wray said Thursday.
Wray said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is keeping a close eye on groups who have faced off in protests in various cities such as Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.
In those places, anti-racism and anti-police groups have squared off with right-wing and white nationalist activists who are often armed.
Wray told a Congressional hearing that the FBI was deeply concerned about the growing tension on US streets, and groups that are "hijacking" protests to incite violence.