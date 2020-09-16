GOP memo warns ‘the Senate Majority is at risk’ as Republicans struggle in four key states

A memo sent out by the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm warns that control of the upper chamber is at risk of being handed over to the Democrats, The Guardian reports.

“The next few weeks will define the future of our country for generations to come,” the memo from the National Republican Senatorial Committee reads.

“Make no mistake: the Senate Majority is at risk. Beyond the four battleground states of Colorado, North Carolina, Arizona and Maine, Democrats are going on offense in historically red states like Montana, Iowa and Georgia,” the memo continues. “They’re even eyeing states like South Carolina, where [Democrat] Jaime Harrison just reported raising a staggering $10.6m in August alone.”

The memo lists four states, Iowa, Montana, Georgia and Kansas, which generally trend red but are now in Democrats’ sights.

