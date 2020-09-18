GOP senator blasted after immediately calling for vote on RBG replacement: ‘Only a ghoul would tweet something like this’

Embattled Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to move forward with a vote on whomever President Donald Trump nominates to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the United States Supreme Court.

“This U.S. Senate should vote on President Trump’s next nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court,” McSally said.

McSally lost her 2018 bid for the United States Senate, but was appointed a senator anyway by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Polls show her trailing Democratic challenger and former astronaut Mark Kelly.

As the race is Special Election to fill a vacant seat, Kelly could be sworn in as early as November 30 if he prevails.

She wouldn’t even vote. Kelly would be seated immediately bc she is in from a special election — Henrynathanmia (@henrynathanmia) September 19, 2020

Try it! The majority of woman in the country will be out in the streets. Learn from Belarus — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) September 19, 2020

Only a ghoul would tweet something like this hours after the passing of RBG. — Ann Lewis Hamilton (@AnnLHamilton) September 19, 2020

No new justices during an election year. Remember? — matt (@mattantillon) September 19, 2020

Correction; a national disgrace. — Charles Addy McGee (@camcgee3) September 19, 2020

Once again Martha McSally demonstrates what a horrible, despicable person she is. Justice Ginsburg's body isn't even cold and she's celebrating. pic.twitter.com/sbTc6tPAoy — THE G🤥P'S M🤥RAL BANKRUPTCY (@azstudigital) September 19, 2020

Thank you for saying this Sen. McSally! I needed a good reason to give money Mark Kelly today, and now I have one… — schoopy schoop (@ifollowonlyos) September 19, 2020

The unelected Senator from AZ has shown her corrupt hand Donate to Mark Kelly tonight. If elected he takes the seat on Nov 30th — Jeff Farias – Tree Detonator (@jefffarias) September 19, 2020

Ginsberg’s dying message: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."#VoteHerOut — Denise Wu (@denisewu) September 19, 2020

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” — Mitch McConnell, March 2016. Vote for @CaptMarkKelly – obviously McSally will always be a Trump sycophant — KEEP MN BLUE (@DeminMN77) September 19, 2020

The people of Arizona should vote for Mark Kelly as their next senator: https://t.co/b0cjf4iZFs https://t.co/0MANnY8G96 — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) September 19, 2020

(I'm being a overly cautious with the "arguably.") — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 19, 2020

SHE WAS APPOINTED AFTER LOSING HER SENATE ELECTION. https://t.co/r2YWv5YX4u — Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) September 19, 2020

Let the hypocrisy wash over you like a wave of warm frothy sewage, America! https://t.co/lSce3ebfmW — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 19, 2020

Is she just trying to lose now? https://t.co/su33bBW4SK — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 19, 2020

Mark Kelly would be sworn in at the end of November if he wins. His vote could put a dent in any effort by McConnnell to ram this through in a lame-duck session https://t.co/rnErORNXih — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) September 19, 2020

How does one even become this evil? Is it genetic? Or did her parents make her sleep in a cupboard and make her eat dog food? https://t.co/z0jMLfwoBC — Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) September 19, 2020

Horrid disgusting vile excuse of a human being https://t.co/9FY8eRSQmQ — LorettaFaucher🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@lorettafaucher) September 19, 2020

This is exactly why you’re going to lose in November…for the second time. Make sure y’all head on over and donate to Mark Kelly @CaptMarkKelly so McSally can be sent home…again. https://t.co/2JluuRZo7j — Miss Aja (@brat2381) September 19, 2020