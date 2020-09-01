GOP senator burned to the ground for absurd grandstanding against racial justice protesters

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was brutally mocked on Twitter on Tuesday after a far-right activist posted on Twitter that Kentucky’s junior senator was planning to subpoena Antifa.

“BREAKING REPORT: Rand Paul has called to SUBPOENA ANTIFA plane records, hotel records, all travel records & all funding,” former GOP candidate Chuck Callesto posted on Twitter.

Antifa, which is short for anti-fascist, is not an actual group that has an address or membership to subpoena. That fatal flaw in Paul’s reasoning was on full display as “Antifa HQ” trended on Twitter, though many users also reminded Paul that America’s Greatest Generation is renowned for beating the fascists in World War II.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Sen. Paul:

Feds getting ready to bust in to Antifa HQ .. pic.twitter.com/EznNKQeUeL — J (@thayer_icob) September 1, 2020

Someone needs to frmind @RandPaul that once upon a time, this was Antifa HQ. pic.twitter.com/Lxo9id4NFU — Paula Weston (@paulacweston) September 1, 2020

I'm old enough to remember when it was considered patriotic to be against fascism. And no Senator would be stupid enough to think he could subpoena Antifa HQ… pic.twitter.com/3ecZPE5mPy — Lizzie K. Foley (@LizzieKFoley) September 1, 2020

The supporting responses are delightful. The bookkeeping department at antifa hq is in deep trouble.

Which reminds me, rioters and thugs, please remember to keep all your receipts! https://t.co/lEe3wADkiq — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 1, 2020

#Antifa HQ I found a group setting up a flag! pic.twitter.com/9WfZAEn7cR — Tom Marsh (@JTMarshIII) September 1, 2020

BREAKING: @RandPaul calls for subpoena of Jefferson Starship's flight records, alleging trips to build a city on rock and roll as Antifa HQ. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 1, 2020

BREAKING: Rand Paul to subpoena Antifa HQ located somewhere in Narnia, Westeros, Eternia, and possibly Latveria. Basically any place not on a map. pic.twitter.com/U2NuGTCi6U — Mark Alvarado (@FineHijinx) September 1, 2020

I like to imagine that the Antifa HQ thread is being seriously looked at for clues by high ranking military strategists as to the whereabouts of the elusive organization. pic.twitter.com/TIddykCbUF — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) September 1, 2020

FYI: antifa stands for anti-fascist. FYI: the US government should be anti-fascist. FYI: The White House SHOULD be Antifa HQ. — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) September 1, 2020

Our secret weapons, developed here at Antifa HQ, have been tested and are ready for use. Please see your pod commander (or ask George Soros) for yours today!

Here they are shown in the early stages of R&D: pic.twitter.com/UigEX631h2 — CL (Human Capital Stock #354,656,700) (@CLC1905) September 1, 2020

If your interested in visiting Antifa HQ, in addition to Antifa Air, they also offer cruises. pic.twitter.com/BPal6ttz3g — Lev Parnas & Igor Fruman LLC💎 (@KurisuS) September 1, 2020

Not sure where the Antifa HQ is. But a lot of them were seen here…⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qPBBiVZvD3 — KayJayResists (@KayJayResists) September 1, 2020

I found the ANTIFA Leader! His last known ANTIFA HQ address was: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20500 Clearly, this has changed… pic.twitter.com/1e5mRQ8kBc — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Democrat (@Judson4Congress) September 1, 2020

It’s very telling that Rand Paul wants all protesters who yelled at him to be arrested, yet is okay with Putin attacking our elections and hiring Taliban to murder our troops. We should tell him that ANTIFA HQ is located at his neighbor’s house and that he should take a look. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 1, 2020

I've found the leader of Antifa, but she seems unwilling to become a Benedict Donald by revealing the location of Antifa HQ. pic.twitter.com/bD3jVxKQjv — MakeAmericaSaneAgain (@4ASaneAmerica) September 1, 2020

Antifa HQ pic.twitter.com/0O63mGcBuf — Rev Steve WEAR A F’N MASK (@SteveG1425V2) September 1, 2020