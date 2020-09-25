Quantcast
GOP senator is openly hoping SCOTUS fight will distract voters from 200,000 COVID deaths

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) is openly hoping that a big fight over a Supreme Court nominee could distract voters from the 200,000-plus Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus on President Donald Trump’s watch.

In an interview with the New York Times, Alexander said that the Supreme Court battle is the party’s best chance to make the 2020 election about something other than Trump and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Either the election can be about Trump or about COVID or about the Supreme Court,” Alexander explained. “And I think, of those three, if it’s about the Supreme Court, that traditionally has helped Republicans more.”

To that end, Republicans are hoping that angry Democrats launch scathing personal attacks against the eventual nominee and will turn the entire hearing into a political circus similar to the one that occurred two years ago during confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

But while the Kavanaugh hearings may have helped GOP base turnout in the 2018 midterm elections, it didn’t stop Republicans from losing 40 seats in the House of Representatives, and Democrats won governorships that year in key swing states such as Michigan and Wisconsin.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ted Cruz says Democrats are the real problem after Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

WASHINGTON — With President Donald Trump continuing Thursday to call into question the integrity of the upcoming election, many Texas Republicans in Congress insisted that there would be a peaceful transition of power if Trump loses this November.

But most delivered their statements without mentioning or engaging with the president's comments.

Trump shocked many in the nation's capital on Wednesday when he declined to commit to a peaceful transition in the event his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, defeats him in November. He said he was worried about mail-in voting, repeating his oft-stated concern that it could lead to fraud. Multiple states have used mail-in voting for years without any sign of widespread fraud.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida Trump voter abandons the president after suffering ‘a terrifying case’ of COVID-19

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

President Trump must win Florida in 2020. Polls already give a slight edge to Joe Biden, and the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg  could bring out even more voters. As the Los Angeles Times points out, the coronavirus pandemic began to eat away at Trump's popularity in the state sometime around June. To date, the virus has killed 13,800 people in Florida.

The Times tells the story of Priscilla Skalka, who voted for Trump in 2016, but now thinks he lacks what it takes to run the country.

"The pandemic has upended Skalka’s life, first with depression as it kept family away, then with a terrifying case of COVID-19 that put her in intensive care at a St. Petersburg hospital," the Times' Michael Finnegan writes. "She believes Trump failed to take the threat seriously early on."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Kayleigh McEnany is ‘clearing the way’ for Trump to claim victory before all the votes are counted: CNN

Published

43 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Analyzing the latest attempts by Donald Trump's White House to both sow chaos and undermine the legitimacy of the November 3rd election, CNN's Stephen Collinson wrote that press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is busy setting the stage for Trump to quickly claim victory before all the votes are counted.

With the president refusing to say he would peacefully hand over the reins of government should he lose and telling reporters, "we're going to have to see what happens," Collinson claimed McEnany is using her daily press conferences to spout lies and accusations that will later be used by the president if it is a close election.

Continue Reading
 
 
