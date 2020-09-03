Quantcast
Connect with us

Harvard law professor brilliantly debunks the defense of Trump’s push for voters to vote twice

Published

1 min ago

on

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe. Image via screengrab.

After spending months making the baseless claim that mail-in voting is bad because it promotes voter fraud, President Donald Trump encouraged voter fraud this week when he recommended that voters in North Carolina vote twice in order to test election security in that state. Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard University, called out the utter lunacy of Trump’s suggestion by pointing out that breaking into a bank to test its alarm system would be a major crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, Trump suggested that voters mail in their ballots and then see if they can also vote by mail after that — which, he argued, would be a good way to test election security.

“So, let them send it in and let them go vote — and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously, they won’t be able to vote,” Trump said. “If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote.”

Of course, voting by mail and then trying to vote in person in the same election is flat-out illegal. Tribe, on Twitter, posted that “I was just testing whether this state can detect voter fraud when I showed up to vote a second time” would be “about as good a defense as ‘I broke into the bank just to test whether it has a good alarm system.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribe also tweeted, “Memo to Mr. Trump: You’re committing a felony by urging North Carolinians to cast illegal second votes. Not that you care.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribe wasn’t the only legal expert or political voice to weigh in on Trump’s very bad recommendation. Here’s what others had to say on Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Maskless Texas woman goes viral after recording her bizarre meltdown over being refused service

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

A Texas woman who entered a supermarket without a mask is going viral after she filmed herself having a meltdown when she was refused service, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Katie Bug said that a customer "harassed" her for not wearing a mask. When she complained to the store manager, she was instead refused service.

"I have anxiety and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). They were berating me about not wearing one even though I told them I have a medical exemption," a crying Bug said while wearing a shirt that read "Shed the Mask."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pelosi hits back at Trump asking why he cares more about her hair than saving Americans

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump used the White House to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday about her trip to a salon for a blowout.

The owner of the Fresno-based eSalon, Erica Kious, a registered Republican, told Pelosi's scheduler to come in for a quick wash and style because they could have one client inside at a time. It was a lie.

Pelosi's office said she is always wearing her mask according to public health rules and was during the blowout. It's unclear if the owner told Pelosi to take her mask off while washing her hair or if Pelosi did it herself. The video that the eSalon owner posted doesn't contain footage where Pelosi was seated in the chair wearing her mask.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘claims of urban anarchy’ are ‘almost entirely fantasy’ — but his supporters might believe them anyway: Nobel economist

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Although the vast majority of George Floyd demonstrators in the United States have been peaceful, President Donald Trump and his enablers at Fox News have been claiming that U.S. cities have been totally taken over by mobs of violent anarchists. Liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman examines Trump’s hysterical claims in a Twitter thread posted this week, wondering if those claims — as disingenuous as they are — might benefit him politically in the 2020 election.

Krugman opens his thread by mocking Trump and tweeting, “I went for a belated NYC run this morning, and am sorry to report that I saw very few black-clad anarchists. Also, the city is not yet in flames.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image