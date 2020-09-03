Harvard law professor brilliantly debunks the defense of Trump’s push for voters to vote twice

After spending months making the baseless claim that mail-in voting is bad because it promotes voter fraud, President Donald Trump encouraged voter fraud this week when he recommended that voters in North Carolina vote twice in order to test election security in that state. Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard University, called out the utter lunacy of Trump’s suggestion by pointing out that breaking into a bank to test its alarm system would be a major crime.

Speaking at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, Trump suggested that voters mail in their ballots and then see if they can also vote by mail after that — which, he argued, would be a good way to test election security.

“So, let them send it in and let them go vote — and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously, they won’t be able to vote,” Trump said. “If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote.”

Pres. Trump appeared to suggest that his supporters should commit voter fraud by attempting to vote both by mail and in person pic.twitter.com/zcvdzYCY8x — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 2, 2020

Of course, voting by mail and then trying to vote in person in the same election is flat-out illegal. Tribe, on Twitter, posted that “I was just testing whether this state can detect voter fraud when I showed up to vote a second time” would be “about as good a defense as ‘I broke into the bank just to test whether it has a good alarm system.’”

Tribe also tweeted, “Memo to Mr. Trump: You’re committing a felony by urging North Carolinians to cast illegal second votes. Not that you care.”

“I was just testing whether this state can detect voter fraud when I showed up to vote a second time” — is about as good a defense as: “I broke into the bank just to test whether it has a good alarm system.” — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 3, 2020

Memo to Mr. Trump: You’re committing a felony by urging North Carolinians to cast illegal second votes. Not that you care. https://t.co/F12UD1BL61 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 3, 2020

Tribe wasn’t the only legal expert or political voice to weigh in on Trump’s very bad recommendation. Here’s what others had to say on Twitter:

Casting two ballots is illegal. Don’t listen to the President.https://t.co/brFwhrYObs — ACLU (@ACLU) September 3, 2020

Turns out, in fact, criminal voter fraud exists In North Carolina, it’s “unlawful…for any person with intent to commit a fraud to register or vote…more than 1 time, OR TO INDUCE ANOTHER TO DO SO” h/t @jgeltzer @JoshStein_ isn’t this a crime in NC?

https://t.co/AWM8HhKn4N — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 3, 2020

How is it Trump’s idiocy & lawlessness can still shock the conscious? He’s encouraging citizens to break the law. On the upside, the “clean-hands” doctrine guarantees Trump will lose any challenge to the election results he brings in court. https://t.co/hpF7bhR6ju — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 2, 2020

Trump encourages North Carolina residents to vote twice to test mail-in system. I shouldn’t have to tweet this but It is illegal to vote more than once in an election. https://t.co/lIYWs21SH2 — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) September 2, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Trump Urges GOP Voters to Commit Felony Voter Fraud to Steal the Election, Falsely Claims It Would Act As a Test of American Democracy; in Fact, Scheme Would Either Cause Trump to Fraudulently Win Re-election or Let Him Call Any Loss Invalid https://t.co/QPIwMiz2Zp — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 2, 2020

Trump encourages North Carolina residents to vote twice to test mail-in system https://t.co/pGesGFCwXf via @nbcnews– in what world is this ok, in which country is this legal?!? Encouraging people to commit a federal crime?!? Are you FUCKING KIDDING, TRUMP?!? — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 2, 2020