‘He decides what’s free and fair’: Legal scholars call BS on Kayleigh McEnany’s claim Trump will accept the election

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump signs S. 3021- America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about President Donald Trump’s reluctance to say that he would accept the results of the election if he loses.

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said when asked about a peaceful transition of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

“We want to have — get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly,” Trump added when pressed. “There’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control.”

McEnany tried to clean up the remarks in the press briefing Thursday, saying that he would accept the results of a “free and fair election.”

The problem, however, according to legal scholars on Twitter, is that Trump is the one deciding what is “free and fair.”

McEnany went on to blame Democrats saying that they’re the ones refusing to accept election results.

See their comments in the tweets below:

