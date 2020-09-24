‘He decides what’s free and fair’: Legal scholars call BS on Kayleigh McEnany’s claim Trump will accept the election

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about President Donald Trump’s reluctance to say that he would accept the results of the election if he loses.

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said when asked about a peaceful transition of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

“We want to have — get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly,” Trump added when pressed. “There’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control.”

McEnany tried to clean up the remarks in the press briefing Thursday, saying that he would accept the results of a “free and fair election.”

“The president will accept the results of a free and fair election. But I think that your question is more fitting to be asked of Democrats,” Kayleigh McEnany tells @jonkarl when asked about Trump declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. https://t.co/mRWa6yO6vC pic.twitter.com/TV7CwdBqdn — ABC News (@ABC) September 24, 2020

The problem, however, according to legal scholars on Twitter, is that Trump is the one deciding what is “free and fair.”

McEnany went on to blame Democrats saying that they’re the ones refusing to accept election results.

See their comments in the tweets below:

The problem is Trump himself will unilaterally decide what’s “free and fair.” https://t.co/OwVC42A89E — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) September 24, 2020

Meaningless statement since Trump will be say he is the one who decides whether the election is "free and fair" … https://t.co/9vX3ygJXn8 — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) September 24, 2020

I cannot believe we've sunk so low that it is considered newsworthy & honorable to pay lip-service to "a peaceful transition of power"… …while steamrolling a nominee the president explicitly says is a necessary 5th vote for the decisive election cases in a few weeks. https://t.co/cMlD8JauOT — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) September 24, 2020

One of the more alarming statements — lies, gaslighting and damaging to American democratic institutions rolled into one. Also shows the level of desperation in the White House and Trump campaign. https://t.co/zKEQy7872t — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 24, 2020

💯This is what we're talking about right here https://t.co/lnIVXMUean — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) September 24, 2020

He’ll think it’s free and fair only if he wins. https://t.co/dO9rFHSlYj — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 24, 2020

Here's the rub guys – Trump isn't the person who is charged with determining whether elections are free and fair. He's not the arbiter of that and don't think he won't try to pretend he is. https://t.co/xCU5kd72au — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) September 24, 2020

In the debate next week, @JoeBiden should pledge unequivocally that he will recognize the result of a free and fair election and then challenge @realDonaldTrump

to do the same. Ten of millions of Americans deserve to hear Trump's answer. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) September 24, 2020