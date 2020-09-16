‘He didn’t say that’: Reporter battles Kayleigh McEnany after she claims Trump promoted masks at town hall

During an exchange with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins this Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was confronted with President Trump’s comments during an ABC News townhall where he said, “There are people who don’t think masks are good.” Collins pointed out to McEnany that “that’s clearly not what the CDC director thinks,” and followed up by asking if Trump is only choosing to cite “non-medical experts.”

“He’s referring to the fact that when used appropriately, [masks] can have unintended consequences, much like what Dr. Fauci said … so the President agrees with Dr. Fauci that mask wearing is good, it’s recommended. The President’s continually recommended it from this podium, but he was just pointing out some of the unintended consequences if not used appropriately,” McEnany replied.

“He didn’t say that,” Collins fired back.

Watch the full exchange in the video below: