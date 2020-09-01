Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He incites it’: Trump condemned after he defends right-wing vigilante charged with murder

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Kyle Rittenhouse and Donald Trump (screengrabs)

Asked during a press briefing whether he would condemn the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse—who has been enthusiastically embraced by the right-wing media—after criticizing Democratic nominee Joe Biden for offering a purportedly insufficient denunciation of violence, Trump said “that was an interesting situation” and proceeded to suggest Rittenhouse’s shooting of three people was justified on self-defense grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was trying to get away from them, I guess; it looks like,” the president said. “And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we’re looking at right now and it’s under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He would have been… he probably would have been killed.”

Watch:

As the Washington Post‘s Aaron Blake wrote in a column Monday evening, “it bears noting that there is much we don’t know about the Rittenhouse situation.”

“Multiple videos show him being chased by demonstrators, though it’s not clear what preceded that,” wrote Blake. “Prosecutors charged him with two counts of murder and one count of attempted homicide. Trump’s comments echoed the defense put forth by the 17-year-old’s attorneys, who said he ‘did nothing wrong’ and ‘exercised his God-given, constitutional, common law, and statutory law right to self-defense.'”

“It’s one thing to decline to denounce someone more forcefully—particularly when there is an ongoing legal case; it’s another to volunteer defenses for them,” Blake added. “And for a president who has criticized his opponent for supposedly failing to condemn people on his political side specifically enough, it was instructive that Trump declined to provide a similar statement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Congress were quick to voice outrage at Trump’s remarks, which came just hours before he is expected to visit Kenosha against the wishes of Wisconsin’s governor and other officials in the state.

“Trump doesn’t condemn it because he incites it,” tweeted Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “This is the same guy who called neo-Nazis and white supremacists very fine people. We know exactly where he stands.”

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said that while the president’s decision to defend Rittenhouse was not necessarily surprising, it nonetheless represented “a dark moment for the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It puts the lie to Trump’s talk of ‘law and order’—his rhetoric incites violence and murder,” added Beyer.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Boogaloo follower charged with violent threats against public health official

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

A California man with purported ties to the anti-government Boogaloo extremist movement has been charged with making threats against a public health official.

Alan Joseph Viarengo has been charged with two felony counts of stalking and threatening a public official in connection with 24 letters sent to Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's top public health official, between April 9 and July 29, reported NBC News.

The 55-year-old Gilroy man allegedly tried to intimidate Cody throughout the first months of the coronavirus pandemic with threatening letters containing misogynistic language, pornography and references to the anti-government Boogaloo movement.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Joe Biden flips the script on Trump

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

In a speech from Pittsburgh on Monday, former Vice President Joe Biden directly took on recent arguments from the Trump campaign that have attempted to tie him to violence and crime in American cities.

He underlined a simple fact that many critics of President Donald Trump and his campaign have pointed out: It's hard for an incumbent campaign against violence that is happening on their own watch.

"The simple truth is Donald Trump failed to protect America — so now he's trying to scare America," he said. "Trump and Pence are running on this, and I find it fascinating: 'You won't be Biden's America.' And what's their proof? The violence we're seeing in Donald Trump's America. These are not images of some imagined Joe Biden America in the future. These are images of Donald Trump's America today. He keeps telling you if only he was president, it wouldn't happen. He keeps telling us, if he was president you'd feel safe. Well, he is president whether he knows it or not."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump is attempting to recruit a ‘secret army’ to save his re-election: conservative

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis claims Donald Trump's last-ditch attempt to be re-elected may hinge on his ability to rally close to 4.8 million non-voters who are white and lack a college education to register and then turn out at the polls in November with his racist fearmongering.

Calling them a "secret army," Lewis noted that group -- which pollsters have indicated are solidly in Trump's camp even if they don't vote -- could save the president in the battleground states that hold the Electoral College votes that propeled him to the presidency in 2016.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image