‘He is all about fear and panic’: Ex-senator calls BS on Trump’s excuse for not telling the truth about COVID-19

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill was furious when speaking about the latest recordings released of President Donald Trump confessing he knew that the coronavirus was deadly and serious but ignored it because he said that’s what leaders do, and he didn’t want to cause “panic.”

“He’s all about fear and panic!” McCaskill exclaimed, talking about Trump’s campaign to scare the suburbs about Black people moving into their neighborhoods.

The furious McCaskill went on to say that she is “tired” of seeing someone stand behind the “sacred” podium of the president of the United States and then lie to the American people.

“So many times, this president and his minions have used that podium to lie to the American people and to kill them,” she said. “To kill them! He has killed people with his lies, and for him to come out there with a straight face today and say he didn’t want to panic anyone, Nicole. He’s running a campaign based on fear and panic. All he campaigns on is that the suburbs have to be scared to death of Black people moving in. Or that they have to be scared to death of riots in the city. That there’s carnage on the streets. He is all about fear in his campaign. The only reason he lied to the American people is he wanted to protect the stock market and his re-election. He could have cared less that he was killing people in this country.”

She went on to say that Trump “doesn’t mind panicking people” because he and his campaign are doing it daily. “This is just enough is enough. I don’t know what these people out there that are holding on to this guy see all I see is a whacko who is killing people in America.”

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace remembered the young woman at the Democratic Convention who said that her father listened to the president’s advice about the pandemic being over. He then we out to a karaoke bar because he thought it was still safe, got COVID-19, and died. “My father’s only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump,” she told viewers.

“It is not hyperbole to say that his lies have led to people dying of COVID,” Wallace said.

McCaskill agreed, saying that she thinks the tape where Trump explains that he won’t tell people the truth about the virus was the worst. Before he even held his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, he admitted it was “about breathing the air” and not “about touching things.”

“Then he thought it would be okay to make fun of people for wearing masks,” the former Missouri senator said. “Then he thought it would be okay to not talk about mandating masks. He knew that this is how people caught this disease. He understood what masks were doing. They were saving lives. He didn’t care; he just didn’t care. And it is astounding to me that he is leading this country that we love. I don’t know how this happened. How did we get this far afield that we have this kind of man with no character integrity leading this great nation? I can’t wait until it’s time to vote. I just can’t wait.”

McCaskill went on to say that Trump is simply too stupid to serve as the president.

Watch the video below: