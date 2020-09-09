Quantcast
'He said to inject bleach': Fox News' Hannity nailed for Trump interview blaming Biden for president's COVID lies

11 mins ago

Donald Trump and Sean Hannity (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox News viewers were treated to another version of reality where President Donald Trump didn’t lie to them about the coronavirus’s dangers in February after he revealed the virus was far more dangerous than he was leading on.

In an interview with Sean Hannity, the host claimed that it was clear Democrats, who weren’t briefed on the same details as Trump, were the ones that were truly lying to Americans about the dangers of the virus.

A January report from Reps. Diana DeGette (D-CO) revealed that Congress was told that the virus was “contained in mainland China.” It’s unclear at what point Trump was told that the virus was going to get worse and kill a lot of people in the United States, but from public reports, it seems Democrats weren’t briefed on that information and were just going off the information being pushed out publicly.

Former Vice President Joe Biden wasn’t privy to any of those briefings since he isn’t an elected official. Still, somehow, Hannity decided he was the one responsible.

The lies that the Fox host tried to spin earned scorn from furious viewers. You can see the responses in the tweets below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
