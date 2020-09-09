‘He said to inject bleach’: Fox News’ Hannity nailed for Trump interview blaming Biden for president’s COVID lies

Fox News viewers were treated to another version of reality where President Donald Trump didn’t lie to them about the coronavirus’s dangers in February after he revealed the virus was far more dangerous than he was leading on.

In an interview with Sean Hannity, the host claimed that it was clear Democrats, who weren’t briefed on the same details as Trump, were the ones that were truly lying to Americans about the dangers of the virus.

A January report from Reps. Diana DeGette (D-CO) revealed that Congress was told that the virus was “contained in mainland China.” It’s unclear at what point Trump was told that the virus was going to get worse and kill a lot of people in the United States, but from public reports, it seems Democrats weren’t briefed on that information and were just going off the information being pushed out publicly.

Former Vice President Joe Biden wasn’t privy to any of those briefings since he isn’t an elected official. Still, somehow, Hannity decided he was the one responsible.

The lies that the Fox host tried to spin earned scorn from furious viewers. You can see the responses in the tweets below:

Trump pushes panics galore—caravan, antifa, war on Christmas—unless they scare stocks. Trump would not dare to save Iives and upset the Almighty Dow. https://t.co/QXzuXTuoHk — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) September 10, 2020

.@seanhannity is a poisonous shitbag of the highest order who is dangerous to America. https://t.co/eCcpqgELda — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) September 10, 2020

Trump on Hannity: "I’m the leader of the country, I can’t be jumping up and down and scaring people. I don’t want to scare people." Also Trump campaign: https://t.co/7VjZcCHORW — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) September 10, 2020

So the courageous @TuckerCarlson just completely ignored the Woodward book story for his entire show, and the idiotic @seanhannity just opened his show with the claim that it was actually Joe Biden who downplayed the virus. Fox News, doing a such a disservice & proud of it. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 10, 2020

Hannity is now going through national crises from past presidents and how they didn’t spread panic. Hannity is also lying and saying that Trump never lied about COVID. This is how they’re spinning it – claiming Trump's false claims about COVID were him spreading positivity. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 10, 2020

Sean Hannity helped you sell those lies to the dead 200K Americans. He assisted in your genocide. YOU BOTH BELONG IN PRISON. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 10, 2020

Hannity must have flunked history. He said FDR said “we have nothing to fear but fear itself” in “the middle of World War II.” Only off by a decade (he said it in his 1933 inaugural in reference to the Depression). I know that’s a minor distortion for him. — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) September 10, 2020

This is Hannity’s feigning outrage. Pure desperation. Joe says on Feb. 28th: “this is not the time to panic, but coronavirus is a VERY SERIOUS PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGE.”

Listen to @seanhannity at the end. What an fake news asshole. pic.twitter.com/hDfKQ1xrjl — Matt Gaetz’ Liver 🍸 (@MattGaetzLiver) September 10, 2020

According to shithead Hannity, It’s not lying if you repeat the same lie as a fact. https://t.co/AVcfZEcUC9 — elliott (@lottburger) September 10, 2020

How much does Sean Hannity get paid to be Trump's personal whore? Dear GOD the spin is nauseating. — JessiM (@masolni) September 10, 2020

Trump to Hannity on Covid: “It’s amazing what we’ve done. We’ve done an incredible job.” — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 10, 2020

As Trump rails on the Atlantic about comments he reportedly made disparaging veterans, Hannity says nothing about Fox News confirming key aspects of the report — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 10, 2020

"It was China's fault" — Trump to Hannity on the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wbCrKCHnxy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2020

Sean Hannity is showing clips of Cuomo and DiBlasio downplaying the virus in February, apparently oblivious to the fact that none of them was privy to the info Trump received. And none of them has said otherwise on tape to Bob Woodward. Details. Details. — LiberalPaul (@LiberalPaul) September 10, 2020

Flipping between Cuomo, Maddow and Hannity. They are talking about the exact same topic, and yet the takeaway: we truly are living in two different countries at the same time. — Tom Jones (@TomWJones) September 10, 2020

Every single time Trump has a catastrophic day..Hannity gives him an *interview*.. — Wings4wrd (@tricia_my2cents) September 10, 2020

How many White House staff knew that Trump was lying to us all this time? Some surely did. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) September 10, 2020

Listening to trump on hannity right now talking about mail in ballots. I think he is really playing mail in ballots down to keep me from panicking. I appreciate this presidential leadership to keep me calm. #TrumpKnew — Sam Barrington (@sambarrington) September 10, 2020

Hannity is a Nazi. No surprise that he is the Trump/Fox Propaganda Channel's Chief Propagandist. Lying by omission is just as guilty as lying through one's teeth. Hannity and Carlson and Ingraham are all liars and propagandists.@FoxNews — Georgia Blue Boy (@georgiaboy2020) September 10, 2020

#Hannity: Are you preparing for the upcoming (presidential) debates? If so, how so? TRUMP: I’m concerned about the ballots! — Christine Sperow FOX 5 (@ChristineOnTV) September 10, 2020

Hannity is a master of the art of doing interminable interviews with Trump that are so softball that no news is made — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2020