Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He truly despises Black women’: Cohen walks through Trump’s outright ‘hatred’ for women of color

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and Michael Cohen, composite image. (Photo of Trump by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

It has become clear to anyone paying attention that President Donald Trump has serious problems with people of color. But his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, revealed that it goes much deeper.

“Trump is a racist white supremacist” is a story that may as well be “water is wet,” but Cohen explained Sunday in an interview with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton that Trump has a particular issue with women of color.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact is, as much as he has a disdain for Black people, he truly despises Black women because he doesn’t know how to handle them,” Cohen said. “He doesn’t know what to do.”

At a rally on Friday in Minnesota, Sharpton noted the “mostly white” crowd was one that Trump heralded for having “good genes,” meaning white genes.

“Not mostly white,” Cohen told Sharpton. “It’s almost 100 percent white.”

“Minnesota’s a state that’s more than 80 percent white,” Sharpton cited. “And we know the president’s supporters are overwhelmingly white. Is there any other way to interpret this than full-throated white supremacy?”

“Well, no,” Cohen replied.

Cohen also went on to rail against Attorney General Bill Barr, who he said has become the new “fixer” for Trump. He cited Barr’s attempt to stifle his free speech with a ban on any media appearances and the release of a book as a violation of his Constitutional rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Judge [Alvin] Hellerstein issued an opinion from the bench where he called it retaliatory,” said Cohen. “The case was Michael Cohen v. Attorney General Bill Barr, the Department of Corrections, the Bureau of Prisons, and several other named individuals. You can go online, and you can read it. He called it retaliatory because that’s exactly what it was. And here is another thing I can tell you emphatically, that Bill Barr doesn’t do anything, and I mean nothing unless Donald Trump preapproves it. That’s the way it was at the Trump Organization, and it’s the way it goes in the White House. There’s no way in the world that Bill Barr did not have this planned with the president.”

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He truly despises Black women’: Cohen walks through Trump’s outright hatred for women of color

Published

1 min ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

It has become clear to anyone paying attention that President Donald Trump has serious problems with people of color. But his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, revealed that it goes much deeper.

"Trump is a racist white supremacist" is a story that may as well be "water is wet," but Cohen explained Sunday in an interview with MSNBC's Al Sharpton that Trump has a particular issue with women of color.

"The fact is, as much as he has a disdain for Black people, he truly despises Black women because he doesn't know how to handle them," Cohen said. "He doesn't know what to do."

At a rally on Friday in Minnesota, Sharpton noted the "mostly white" crowd was one that Trump heralded for having "good genes," meaning white genes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

All of the Republican hypocrites who said they opposed a new Supreme Court Justice in 2016

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

Republicans have been criticized for their hypocrisy over the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her replacement compared to the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

PBS News gathered what all Republicans have said about whether the president in 2016 should have the right to appoint a justice at that time. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, these Republicans are having their own words brought back and questioning why the rules are different for Democrats.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Get the hell out!’: Trump supporters freak out when protesters show up to Lindsey Graham event

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

A small group of protesters came to one of Lindsey Graham's latest campaign events, and they were quickly attacked by supporters of President Donald Trump chanting "four more years."

Graham's event seemed to have more support for Trump than for Graham at his own weekend event. It's unknown why the Trump supporters were not chanting for Graham.

"Get the hell out!" one Trump supporter can be heard shouting. He and another older man were seen wagging their fingers

At least one Graham protester could be seen holding up a sign with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The South Carolina senator is fighting for his political career and many other Republicans struggling to hold onto their seats. Graham is now being confronted with past comments he made saying that no president, regardless of the party, should make a Supreme Court pick right before his or her election.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage.  Help us deliver it.  Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE