‘He truly despises Black women’: Cohen walks through Trump’s outright ‘hatred’ for women of color

It has become clear to anyone paying attention that President Donald Trump has serious problems with people of color. But his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, revealed that it goes much deeper.

“Trump is a racist white supremacist” is a story that may as well be “water is wet,” but Cohen explained Sunday in an interview with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton that Trump has a particular issue with women of color.

“The fact is, as much as he has a disdain for Black people, he truly despises Black women because he doesn’t know how to handle them,” Cohen said. “He doesn’t know what to do.”

At a rally on Friday in Minnesota, Sharpton noted the “mostly white” crowd was one that Trump heralded for having “good genes,” meaning white genes.

“Not mostly white,” Cohen told Sharpton. “It’s almost 100 percent white.”

“Minnesota’s a state that’s more than 80 percent white,” Sharpton cited. “And we know the president’s supporters are overwhelmingly white. Is there any other way to interpret this than full-throated white supremacy?”

“Well, no,” Cohen replied.

Cohen also went on to rail against Attorney General Bill Barr, who he said has become the new “fixer” for Trump. He cited Barr’s attempt to stifle his free speech with a ban on any media appearances and the release of a book as a violation of his Constitutional rights.

“Judge [Alvin] Hellerstein issued an opinion from the bench where he called it retaliatory,” said Cohen. “The case was Michael Cohen v. Attorney General Bill Barr, the Department of Corrections, the Bureau of Prisons, and several other named individuals. You can go online, and you can read it. He called it retaliatory because that’s exactly what it was. And here is another thing I can tell you emphatically, that Bill Barr doesn’t do anything, and I mean nothing unless Donald Trump preapproves it. That’s the way it was at the Trump Organization, and it’s the way it goes in the White House. There’s no way in the world that Bill Barr did not have this planned with the president.”

See the video below: