‘He was lying through his teeth’: GOP voter slams Trump after asking first question at ABC town hall
A Pennsylvania man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 accused the candidate of “lying through his teeth” at an ABC News town hall event on Tuesday.
Paul Tubiana of Bethlehem asked Trump the first question at Tuesday’s town hall.
“Mr. President, I voted for you in 2016. I’m a conservative, pro-life and diabetic,” Tubiana explained to Trump. “I thought you were doing a good job with the pandemic response until about May 1. Then you took your foot off the gas pedal. Why did you throw vulnerable people like me under the bus?”
Trump responded by insisting that he has never backed off his response to the pandemic and then claimed that the government would have a vaccine “within weeks.”
Following the event, Tubiana spoke to CNN’s Brian Stelter.
“He didn’t answer anything,” Tubiana lamented. “He was lying through his teeth.”
Tubiana said that Trump gave “canned responses” at a time when people like him are “feeling scared, alone and powerless.”
Another questioner, Ellesia Blaque, explained to Trump that she would die without her medications. She wanted to know why he his administration is working to overturn protections for people with preexisting conditions.
“He didn’t answer my question,” an angry Blaque recalled to Stelter.
Blaque said that she was “on the fence” about her 2020 vote until that moment.
“I’m going to vote for Biden,” she said, noting that Trump had “reanimated me to vote.”
New swing-state trends are a ‘nightmare’ for Trump as the GOP coalition disintegrates: conservative columnist
On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin detailed how new polling shows a "nightmare" for Trump — both in states that are an essential part of the GOP coalition, and in "blue wall" states Trump managed to peel off in 2016.
"Public polling for the presidential election shows tight races, with former vice president Joe Biden ahead in North Carolina (1 percentage point), Florida (2.4), Texas (about 1 point) and President Trump ahead in Georgia (by less than 2 points)," wrote Rubin. "He is performing much worse than any GOP nominee since 1976. (It would be as if Biden had not nailed down Connecticut.) In Georgia, a Republican has not done this poorly since 1992. For Trump to be struggling with what should be slam-dunk states at this stage in the race is a sign for him and his supporters that something is really wrong."
REVEALED: There are no actual Democrats in new ‘Democrat Voters Against Joe Biden’ group
For weeks, a campaign called "Republican Voters Against Trump" (RVAT) has been posting testimonials on social media of lifelong Republicans explaining why they can't back President Donald Trump and are bucking their party to support Joe Biden.
In response to the group's success and reach, a new group has sprung up calling itself "Democrat Voters Against Joe Biden," meant to suggest the opposite — disaffected Democrats driven to support Trump by their party's supposed radicalism.