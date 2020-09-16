‘He was lying through his teeth’: GOP voter slams Trump after asking first question at ABC town hall

A Pennsylvania man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 accused the candidate of “lying through his teeth” at an ABC News town hall event on Tuesday.

Paul Tubiana of Bethlehem asked Trump the first question at Tuesday’s town hall.

“Mr. President, I voted for you in 2016. I’m a conservative, pro-life and diabetic,” Tubiana explained to Trump. “I thought you were doing a good job with the pandemic response until about May 1. Then you took your foot off the gas pedal. Why did you throw vulnerable people like me under the bus?”

Trump responded by insisting that he has never backed off his response to the pandemic and then claimed that the government would have a vaccine “within weeks.”

Following the event, Tubiana spoke to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

“He didn’t answer anything,” Tubiana lamented. “He was lying through his teeth.”

Tubiana said that Trump gave “canned responses” at a time when people like him are “feeling scared, alone and powerless.”

Another questioner, Ellesia Blaque, explained to Trump that she would die without her medications. She wanted to know why he his administration is working to overturn protections for people with preexisting conditions.

“He didn’t answer my question,” an angry Blaque recalled to Stelter.

Blaque said that she was “on the fence” about her 2020 vote until that moment.

“I’m going to vote for Biden,” she said, noting that Trump had “reanimated me to vote.”