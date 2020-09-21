Quantcast
Connect with us

Health care group sponsoring South Dakota indoor country music festival that doesn’t require masks: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

Kristi Noem (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that South Dakota is poised to hold an indoor country music festival that won’t require face masks and has not yet confirmed whether they will require social distancing — and it’s being sponsored by a local nonprofit health care organization.

“Sanford Health of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is presenting the Oct. 24 event in conjunction with the state’s governor, Kristi Noem,” reported Michael Daly. “She endorsed the Sturgis motorcycle rally last month, where nearly half a million people gathered, largely without masks or social distancing, for 10 days before returning home, which a report by a team of economists with the Center for Health Economics & Policy Studies at San Diego State University estimates to have resulted in more than 260,000 COVID-19 cases. She will now be hosting the annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt, which this year will include a musical event.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chris Young concert — which ironically is being held at a venue also named for T. Denny Sanford, the philanthropist behind the health care group — is expected to host 5,000 people, far fewer than the Sturgis rally. But the sponsorship by Sanford Health still flies in the face of the organization’s own stated advice to the public on COVID-19.

“‘If you have to go to the grocery store, pharmacy or anywhere else where social distancing is tough, the CDC now recommends wearing a mask,’ the Sanford Health website notes. ‘They’re now recommended for anyone in public settings where staying 6 feet away from others is more difficult, especially where significant community spread is occurring,'” noted the report. “Sanford Health also advises people to observe social distancing, which it says includes ‘maintaining distance — at least 6 feet — from others in both indoor and outdoor spaces” and “avoiding social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.'”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Good German genes’: Trump’s ‘racehorse theory’ of genetics is profoundly racist — it’s also why he thinks he’s a natural-born genius

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Over the past five years or so, I've had no problem using the "F" word (fascism) to describe what's been happening under President Trump and the Republican Party. I wrote about it here in Salon all the way back in 2015, noting that I wasn't the only one. In fact, it was his fellow Republicans who were the first to use the term to describe him. All you have to do is go back and read that full-page newspaper ad Trump took out in 1989, headlined "Bring Back the Death Penalty, Bring Back Our Police," to understand his fundamental authoritarian nature.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Health care group sponsoring South Dakota indoor country music festival that doesn’t require masks: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that South Dakota is poised to hold an indoor country music festival that won't require face masks and has not yet confirmed whether they will require social distancing — and it's being sponsored by a local nonprofit health care organization.

"Sanford Health of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is presenting the Oct. 24 event in conjunction with the state’s governor, Kristi Noem," reported Michael Daly. "She endorsed the Sturgis motorcycle rally last month, where nearly half a million people gathered, largely without masks or social distancing, for 10 days before returning home, which a report by a team of economists with the Center for Health Economics & Policy Studies at San Diego State University estimates to have resulted in more than 260,000 COVID-19 cases. She will now be hosting the annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunt, which this year will include a musical event."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Top Mueller deputy reveals why he chickened out of forcing Donald Trump Jr. to testify

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

One of the mysteries left in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation was why Donald Trump Jr., who infamously met with Russian agents to discuss the hacking of Hillary Clinton's stolen emails, was never forced to testify.

Andrew Weissmann, who served as one of Mueller's top deputies during the probe, has now given an answer.

In an excerpt of Weismann's upcoming book on the investigation obtained by The Atlantic, Weissmann claims that Mueller was too worried about the president shutting down the entire probe if they subpoenaed his family members to testify.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE