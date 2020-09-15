‘Herd mentality?’ Watch Maddow rip Trump’s disastrous ABC News town hall meeting

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow aired a clip on Tuesday of President Donald Trump’s town hall, which was being broadcast at the same time by ABC News.

“And you’ll develop — you’ll develop herd — like a herd mentality, it’s going to be,” Trump claimed, when asked why he thought COVID-19 will “disappear.”

“Tt’s going to be herd developed and that’s gonna happen,” he argued. “That will all happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

After playing the clip, Maddow pointed out Trump did not seem to know what he was talking about.

“Herd mentality. Herd mentality? You mean herd immunity, that’s what you’re pursuing for us as a country and you don’t even know what it is and you think it might be the same thing as herd mentality?”

Watch: