Here is why Trump is facing speculation that he is on drugs

President Donald Trump’s psychology was the focus of much speculation on Twitter on Friday.

It started when Trump suggested that rival Joe Biden might be using performance-enhancing drugs during an interview with Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro.

Trump’s attack on Biden was so bizarre that many people suggested Trump’s comments were psychological projection, which is a defense mechanism where one projects their own failings on others. Under such a scenario, Trump’s comments on Biden would be an acknowledgment that it is actually the president who is using drugs.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

If I've said it once I've said it now a thousand times: Everything that comes out of this man's mouth is either confession or projection. Cc @JoeNBC https://t.co/j4jhxj79wO — John Heilemann (@jheil) September 11, 2020

“Projection is a defense mechanism commonly used by abusers, people with narcissistic or borderline personality disorder and addicts… they are defending against unconscious impulses or traits, either positive or negative, that they’ve denied in themselves.”- Psychology Today https://t.co/AQmNVLT2m3 — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) September 11, 2020

Given Trump's wild alternations between manic and zombie-like, this sure seems like projection, but imagine how normal it's become for the President to accuse his 77 year old opponent of using drugs. https://t.co/4br0Y7rRER — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 11, 2020

Despicable, but also a classic Trump projection. https://t.co/b6jAIpSv5V — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) September 11, 2020

So Trump is definitely on drugs https://t.co/ZMfKmJjJ6H — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 11, 2020

The collapse continues: 1⃣ Trump is now saying Biden is *so good* as a candidate, he must be on performance-enhancers. Not exactly a… confident?… thing for a candidate to say. 2⃣ Trump may as well be confessing his own drug use—as he always accuses others of what *he* does. https://t.co/88kg3EdyxZ — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 11, 2020

This is desperation & part of the WH coverup of Trump’s dementia- projecting his own drug use on to Biden. Trump is highly symptomatic w/ frontotemporal dementia & probably gets a mix of drugs like Levodopa, Memantine, anti-depressants & stimulants that no longer help in any way https://t.co/cnbPLW5Drz — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) September 11, 2020

The projection is strong with this one.

pic.twitter.com/vbsRQ4Y5Gz — TG221 (@TG22110) September 11, 2020

Yes @potus We all KNOW you are doing drugs. Adderall? Benzos? Cocaine? A mixture? 🤔 The ONE thing @realDonaldTrump is great at…PROJECTION. https://t.co/MQjf9PnF7r — #BlackLivesMatter 🏴‍☠️ (@SpicysFiles) September 11, 2020

Projection is his superpower. https://t.co/a0MuU4TP5l — Derek Johnson (@derekjGZ) September 11, 2020

It’s nice that the president has done a great job teaching the country about psychological projection. https://t.co/xt9pPOtQl7 — Alicia Carlson 💙 🇺🇸 (@AmicaAli) September 11, 2020

No drug exists that can repair the deformities in Donald Trump's soul. That's what I hear. https://t.co/saQBTpEhzf — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 11, 2020