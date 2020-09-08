Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s how to prevent another Trump — according to top legal experts

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Paul Rosenzweig, the deputy assistant secretary for policy at DHS during the George W. Bush administration, believes that defeating President Donald Trump in this fall’s presidential election is not enough.

Rather, he argues in a new piece for Lawfare, Congress must work to ensure future Trump-like presidents are unable to abuse their offices in the way that the current president has.

ADVERTISEMENT

One proposed reform that Rosenzweig believes could pick up bipartisan support revolves around limiting the president’s ability to evade the Senate confirmation process by using a rotating cast of “acting” cabinet officials.

“The law should be modified to make clear that no individual may be appointed to serve as acting head of an agency if his or her senatorial confirmation is for a position in a different agency,” he writes. “Second, the law should deny salary funding to any appointee after a fixed period of time.”

Rosenzweig also believes Congress could pass a law that would mandate presidential candidates release their tax information, and also more explicitly limit the president’s ability to bypass Congress by making “emergency” declarations that are used to justify spending not approved by the legislative branch.

He also believes Congress must make it harder for presidents to fire inspectors general without cause, while also employing automatic penalties for Hatch Act violations.

And Rosenzweig proposes going so far as to amend the Constitution to prohibit the president from pardoning anyone whom he knows personally, which would have prevented Trump’s commutation of ally Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The idea that a president might pardon his own criminal confederates (as is arguably the case with Roger Stone) is exactly why George Mason opposed the pardon power altogether,” he writes. “At some point, Congress might give serious consideration to a constitutional amendment that, for example, makes pardons illegal for individuals personally known to the president and makes the misuse of the power judicially reviewable.”

Read the whole list here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump calling fallen soldiers ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ is a story about his character that probably won’t hurt him

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Many of Donald Trump’s opponents are certain that reports that he had referred to fallen troops as “losers” and “suckers”– and was befuddled by the idea that they would fight for anything other than their own interests–will finally open up some Republican eyes and cost Trump in the polls.

Judging by the five-alarm reaction to the story by the White House and its conservative media allies, they aren’t alone.

But I don’t think it will have much impact because it’s fundamentally a story about Trump’s sleazy character. There’s been a consistent pattern to the relatively small shifts in Trump’s approval rating over the course of his historically unpopular presidency: When the media focus on substantive harms he has inflicted on Americans (not foreigners), his favorability declines while stories about his character don’t move the needle at all.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Utah cops shoot autistic child several times after mother calls for crisis intervention team

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism is still recovering in the hospital after being shot several times by police, KUTV reports.

Linden Cameron was wounded in his shoulder, both ankles, intestines, and his bladder. Speaking to KUTV, Linden's mother Golda Barton said that she called police and asked for a crisis intervention team because her son was having a "mental breakdown."

"This is how to deal with people with mental health issues," she said. "So, you call them, and they're supposed to come out and be able to deescalate a situation using the most minimal force possible."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I won’t be duped again’: Maine voters can’t wait to send Susan Collins packing

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Maine voters have seemingly grown sick of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) expressing concerns over President Donald Trump, only to back him at almost every turn.

The GOP senator has long been known as a moderate and won her fourth term, in 2014, with 68 percent of the vote, but the Trump presidency -- and especially her actions during Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation -- has exposed how flimsy that reputation actually is, reported Slate.

“I actually had this grain of hope that [Collins] would see all this information and hear all of this evidence and weigh all of these facts and come to the logical conclusion,” said Karin Leuthy, who researched Kavanaugh's case history and helped compile a brief opposing his nomination. “And when she didn’t, I felt really duped, and ashamed that I had been duped. Since then, I am no longer naïve, and I won’t be duped again.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image