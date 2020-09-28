Here’s how Trump’s losing golf courses could be linked to foreign money laundering
On Monday, in a series of tweets, NPR reporter Adam Davidson drew a straight line from the New York Times report about President Donald Trump’s taxes and business losses, to his apparent dealings with foreign entities known for money laundering.
Some clear implications from the Trump Tax story:
– He blew through other people’s money. His dad’s. Then Mark Burnett’s. Plus loans.
– he starts blowing through the most money in 2011, when the known sources disappear.
– He had a new source of funds.
1/
— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) September 28, 2020
– This new source had more money and seems to have put fewer restrictions on his spending.
– Only question for us as a nation: what is that new source of money?
– As I’ve written obsessively, 2011 is when he gets into business with the Mammadovs.
2/
— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) September 28, 2020
– Soon after, he’s in business with the Agalarovs, flirting with Georgians and Kazakhs with ties to Putin.
– All of these groups are—between 2011 and 2016—known to be laundering money through golf courses.
3/
— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) September 28, 2020
– Golf courses are one of the best ways to launder large amounts of money.
So, next step: look to Scotland. That is where he spent this money, where the businesses make the least sense.
The math seems clear: *somebody* was giving him 100s of millions to spend.
4/
— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) September 28, 2020
Until we know who, we don’t know who this man owes and what they know about him.
5/end
— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) September 28, 2020