Here’s how Trump’s losing golf courses could be linked to foreign money laundering

"The View" co-hosts began their Monday show talking about the revelations in President Donald Trump's taxes. Whoopi Goldberg recalled her mother, who was a teacher, sobbing as the IRS was harassing her about paying her taxes off.

"I'll tell you what's pissing me off," she began. "My mother when I was -- I told this story four years ago when he -- when we found out about [Trump's] $900,000 -- million dollar debt or whatever it was was forgiven and he said he was smart because he knew what the loopholes were, and I can think of my mother trying desperately every year to pay her taxes to the IRS, and the IRS coming after my mother because maybe she didn't -- she wasn't able to pay all of it, but she could pay some of it. And how they harassed her to make sure that she paid. And I remember her crying trying to figure out how to pay these taxes. I remember that she paid them out year after year because she didn't make all that much dough."