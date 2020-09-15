Here’s why Maine’s new voting system spells danger for Susan Collins
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast broke down the biggest threat to re-election for Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). And it isn’t her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, or her vote against convicting President Donald Trump at the impeachment trial — it’s the way the election itself will be held.
“This fall, Maine is set to be the only state in the country to choose its president and members of Congress using a process called ranked choice voting,” wrote congressional reporter Sam Brodey. “Under that system, voters are instructed to list their candidate preferences in order, effectively offering up a first choice, a second choice, and so on. Those backup picks only come into play if no candidate cracks a majority of votes on the first ballot: that sparks what is essentially an instant runoff election, in which the lowest-performing candidates drop and their supporters’ second choices receive their votes.”
The problem for Collins is that, while a recent poll showed her Democratic challenger, Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, only leading her by one point, the third most popular candidate is the Green Party’s Lisa Savage, with 6 points. In any other state the Green Party would risk being a spoiler. But in a ranked-choice election, if neither Collins nor Gideon win a majority, Savage voters will be added to their count based on who their second choice is — and Gideon is likely to pick up more votes.
“Maine Republicans loathe this system and have fought it tooth-and-nail since voters in the state approved its use for federal elections in 2016,” wrote Brodey. “But an ongoing legal effort to overturn the system is losing steam, and time, with the November election fast approaching … Earlier this month, Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson devoted an entire segment to the evils of ranked choice voting, declaring that Maine Democrats were ‘trying to rig the outcome’ of the 2020 election through the system. His guest was Dale Crafts, GOP nominee for U.S. House in Maine’s 2nd District” — a district which flipped to Democrats in 2018 thanks largely to ranked-choice voting.
Moreover, Brodey wrote, “it’s not just Collins who could suffer as a result of the way the system plays out this year; Trump could, too. Maine, as Carlson noted in his Fox segment, is one of two states that awards its electoral votes by congressional district. In a tight Electoral College race, even the swingy 2nd District’s lone electoral vote could make a big difference for Trump, or for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, both of whom are targeting the district.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
This GOP senate candidate was conspicuously absent from Trump’s recent event in her own state — here’s why
After a MAGA rally in Henderson, Nevada near Las Vegas on Sunday, September 13, President Donald Trump headed to Phoenix for a “Latinos for Trump” event the following day — and one Trump ally who was conspicuously absent from that event, according to Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire, was Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona.
During a Tuesday, September 15 appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Lemire told hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski that while Republican Gov. Doug Ducey was at the “Latinos for Trump” event, McSally was nowhere to be found — despite the fact that she is one of Trump’s most high-profile supporters in Arizona, where the president has been trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in recent polls. McSally’s office, Lemire noted, has said that she was unable to attend because she was busy with some Senate-related obligations, but Lemire was skeptical and speculated that the real reason for McSally’s absence was her fear that being in Trump’s presence in Phoenix would damage her already-struggling campaign.
2020 Election
Fox News host shuts down GOP chairwoman’s Biden ‘basement’ smear: ‘He’s out on the campaign trail’
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel on Tuesday attempted to falsely smear Democratic nominee Joe Biden for hiding "in his basement" -- but she was corrected by Fox News host Sandra Smith.
During an interview on Fox News, Smith grilled McDaniel over a Trump campaign decision to scale back ad spending in key swing states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.
"Why scale back TV ad spending 49 days out from election day?" Smith asked.
For her part, McDaniel argued that Biden's advertisements are not working in some states.
"In every state that he's blanketing the airwaves, we've seen the president's numbers improve," she insisted.
2020 Election
‘A matter of life and death’: America’s top science magazine gives Biden its first-ever presidential endorsement
America's top science magazine has broken 175 years of tradition and has made its first-ever endorsement for president of the United States.
In an editorial published on Tuesday, Scientific American endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over President Donald Trump by arguing that the current president's attacks on science make this election "a matter of life and death."
"The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people -- because he rejects evidence and science," the magazine's editors write. "The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September."