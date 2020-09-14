Quantcast
Here’s why Trump’s rallies during COVID pandemic may cause an international incident

Published

2 mins ago

on

Benjamin Netanyahu, Jared Kushner and U.S. President Donald Trump are seen during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem. (Photo by Kobi Gideon / GPO)

President Donald Trump is expected to host a major diplomatic meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

The meeting will feature delegations from Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

After three consecutive days of Trump holding large rallies near multiple western cities, Trump hyped the event on Twitter as being “big.”

Politico reporter Jake Sherman also used the word “big” to describe the White House plans for the crowd, which will reportedly not require wearing masks.

But the event could become a COVID-19 super-spreader event, which could make it an international incident that inflames tensions in the Middle East.

Left California for Arizona. Leaving Arizona after a GREAT meeting with our incredible Hispanic community. Heard fantastic and inspiring success stories. Will be landing in Washington (D.C.) soon! Big White House ceremony tomorrow morning with Israel, UAE, and Bahrain.

As the West goes up in flames, Trump couldn’t care less

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

The air outside my window is yellow today. It was orange yesterday. The Air Quality Index is over 200. The Environmental Protection Agency defines this as a “health alert” in which “everyone may experience more serious health effects if they are exposed for 24 hours.” Unfortunately, the index has been over 200 for several days.

The West is burning. Wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington are incinerating homes, killing scores of people, sickening many others, causing hundreds of thousands to evacuate, burning entire towns to the ground, consuming millions of acres, and blanketing the western third of the United States with thick, acrid and dangerous smoke.

Republican suffers profane meltdown after newspaper reports on her conspiracy theories

Published

53 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Correspondent Daniel Walters received a profane and homophobic response after reporting on a Washington state representative pushing conspiracy theories on Facebook.

"State Rep. Jenny Graham (R-Spokane) called me on my cellphone the day the Inlander published my story about her unwittingly linking to conspiracy theory posts on Facebook. I called her back immediately — while she was still leaving a voicemail — and was greeted with two blasts of profanity," Walters reported for the Spokane Inlander.

