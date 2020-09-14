Here’s why Trump’s rallies during COVID pandemic may cause an international incident

President Donald Trump is expected to host a major diplomatic meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

The meeting will feature delegations from Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

After three consecutive days of Trump holding large rallies near multiple western cities, Trump hyped the event on Twitter as being “big.”

Left California for Arizona. Leaving Arizona after a GREAT meeting with our incredible Hispanic community. Heard fantastic and inspiring success stories. Will be landing in Washington (D.C.) soon! Big White House ceremony tomorrow morning with Israel, UAE, and Bahrain. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico reporter Jake Sherman also used the word “big” to describe the White House plans for the crowd, which will reportedly not require wearing masks.

The White House is expecting a big crowd tomorrow. Big. https://t.co/iHzp3gazJy — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 14, 2020

But the event could become a COVID-19 super-spreader event, which could make it an international incident that inflames tensions in the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT