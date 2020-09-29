‘Hero of the Hudson’ pilot Sully Sullenberger tears into Trump in stinging new ad from the Lincoln Project and VoteVets

In a new joint ad from the Lincoln Project and VoteVets “Hero of the Hudson” Captain Sully Sullenberger, a lifelong Republican, tore into President Donald Trump’s failure of leadership.

“Leadership is not just about sitting in the pilot’s seat,” said Sullenberger, who served in the Air Force before famously landing a distressed commercial jetliner on the Hudson River with no fatalities. “It’s about knowing what you’re doing, and taking responsibility for it. Being prepared, ready, and able to handle anything that might come your way.”

“From my father, a Naval officer in World War II, I learned the awesome responsibility of command,” said Sullenberger. “From my service as an Air Force officer and a fighter pilot, I knew that serving a cause greater than oneself is the highest calling. And it’s in that highest calling of leadership that Donald Trump has failed us so miserably. Now, it’s up to us to overcome his attacks on our very democracy, knowing nearly a quarter million Americans won’t have a voice — casualties of his lethal lies and incompetence.”

“When you look down at our beautiful, boundless country, you don’t see political divisions,” Sullenberger added. “It reminds us of who we are and what we can be. That we are in control of this nation’s destiny. All we have to do is vote.”

Watch below: