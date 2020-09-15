‘He’s going to lead us off a cliff!’ Former New Orleans mayor thrashes Trump’s latest attacks on science

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told CNN on Tuesday that he is appalled by President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on climate change science, even as the United States is getting battered by the twin threats of intense hurricanes and massive wildfires.
Appearing on CNN, Landrieu watched a clip of Trump saying that scientists didn’t really know that the Earth was getting warmer, while also predicting that the global temperature would soon go down.
“I would say that it’s delusional, but I think that it’s intentional,” he said. “So the president, we have a president that is incredibly soft on Russia and really hard on science, and it puts the people of the United States of America at risk.”
Landrieu then warned of dire consequences if American voters continue to support a president who has consistently underestimated the dangers of both climate change and the novel coronavirus.
“He’s going to lead us off a cliff,” Landrieu said. “The question is, are you going to follow him? And I would encourage people to stop following him.”
Watch the video below.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston's DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We've exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We've revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we've decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the hosts of "Fox & Friends" that his campaign wasn't to blame for its decision to hold an indoor rally during the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far killed more than 194,000 Americans.
During an interview on his favorite morning television show, the president claimed that he originally wanted to have an outdoor rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, but said that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak kept rejecting his campaign's plans because they violated public health guidelines.
"He tried to make it impossible for us to have a rally," Trump said. "Finally we got, from a great supporter, gave us this very big building and we put people in. But this wasn't our fault! We had four outdoor sites... and he wouldn't allow it to happen!"
When Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt’s book, “How Democracies Die,” was released in January 2018, critics of the Harvard University political science professors described them as alarmists. The book had a dire warning: the United States’ liberal democracy was in danger because of Trumpism. But two years later, Levitsky and Ziblatt have not backed down from that message — in fact, they are now saying that they should have been more worried in 2018.
Levitsky told HuffPost, “Joe Scarborough ridiculed it on TV, saying, ‘These guys are alarmists.’ It turns out we weren’t alarmist enough.”
The former UK ambassador to Washington is genuinely worried the U.S. will slide into political violence after the election.
Kim Darroch, who resigned from his post last year, warned that President Donald Trump was priming his supporters to use violence to keep him in power if the results of the election were close, reported The Guardian.
“Whoever wins, you just hope that people will accept the result and take it calmly, though I couldn’t say I’m certain that will be the case,” Darroch said.