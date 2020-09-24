Quantcast
‘He’s incorrect’: Louis DeJoy rebukes Trump’s claim that Postal Service can’t handle mail-in voting

This Thursday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy offered a rare rebuke of President Trump, saying that he’s “incorrect” in his assertion that the United States Postal Service isn’t equipped to handle the surge in mail-in voting that will come as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Postal Service will do it’s job to deliver the ballots. When the President goes into that the Postal Service doesn’t — is not equipped to do it, which, he is incorrect with that,” DeJoy said according to CNN. “We’re equipped to do it and we’re going to deliver ballots.”

DeJoy also fired back at the suggestion that he was directed by the Trump administration to slow mail service.

“No. No, no and a million times, no. I’ve had very little conversation with the administration,” DeJoy said. “The Postal Service is an independent organization. I report to a board of governors, a bipartisan board of governors, and that’s where we, where my plans for what we do with the Postal Service get approved.”

“So to date … I’ve had no input from the White House on anything, nor would they have any authority to direct me to do any anything,” he added.


