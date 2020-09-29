‘He’s Putin’s puppy’: Biden rips Trump — and the president freaks out and breaks the debate rules
Former Vice President Joe Biden invoked President Donald Trump’s subservience to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the first 2020 general election presidential debate.
“With regard to being weaker, the fact is I have gone head to head with Putin and made it clear to him we’re not going to take any of his stuff,” Biden said.
“He’s Putin’s puppy! He refuses to say anything to Putin about the bounty on the heads of American soldiers,” Biden charged.
At that point, Trump interrupted to distract by talking about Hunter Biden.
“Mr. President, your campaign agreed to both sides would get two-minute answers, uninterrupted,” moderator Chris Wallace noted. “Your side agreed to it and why don’t you observe what your campaign agreed to as a ground rule, okay, sir?”
“He never keeps his word,” Biden interjected.
Biden: He’s Putin’s puppy pic.twitter.com/wjGKNvjGH7
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 30, 2020
2020 Election
Jake Tapper stunned by Trump’s debate: ‘That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck’
CNN Jake Tapper reacted in shock on Tuesday following the first presidential debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
"That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck," Tapper said. "That was the worst debate I have ever seen. In fact, it wasn't even a debate. It was a disgrace."
"And it's primarily because of President Trump," he remarked, "who spent the entire time interrupting, not abiding by the rules that he agreed to, lying, maliciously attacking the son of the vice president. When asked to condemn white supremacists, he brought up the name of a neo-fascist, far-right group and said, 'Stand back and stand by.'"
2020 Election
Trump causes widespread shock by refusing to call out white supremacy at first 2020 debate
President Donald Trump was asked to call out white supremacy during the first 2020 general election presidential debate -- and refused to do so.
Instead of calling out white supremacists, Trump instead said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!”
Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's views on racism:
https://twitter.com/MSNBC/status/1311133473437085698
https://twitter.com/MichaelEHayden/status/1311133700344737794
2020 Election
Trump defiantly refuses to condemn extremists groups at debate: ‘Proud Boys, stand back and stand by’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused an opportunity to disavow right-wing extremists and white supremacist groups.
At his first 2020 presidential debate, Trump was asked if he would speak out against the extremist groups.
"Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacist and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down?" moderator Chris Wallace asked the president.
"I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing," Trump complained. "I'm willing to do anything. I want to see peace."
"Do it, sir," Wallace said.
"Say it," Democratic candidate Joe Biden chimed in.