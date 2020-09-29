‘He’s Putin’s puppy’: Biden rips Trump — and the president freaks out and breaks the debate rules

Former Vice President Joe Biden invoked President Donald Trump’s subservience to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the first 2020 general election presidential debate.

“With regard to being weaker, the fact is I have gone head to head with Putin and made it clear to him we’re not going to take any of his stuff,” Biden said.

“He’s Putin’s puppy! He refuses to say anything to Putin about the bounty on the heads of American soldiers,” Biden charged.

At that point, Trump interrupted to distract by talking about Hunter Biden.

“Mr. President, your campaign agreed to both sides would get two-minute answers, uninterrupted,” moderator Chris Wallace noted. “Your side agreed to it and why don’t you observe what your campaign agreed to as a ground rule, okay, sir?”

“He never keeps his word,” Biden interjected.