‘He’s screwed’: Ex-FBI agent says Trump is invoking the 5th Amendment by not releasing his taxes

Published

8 mins ago

on

MSNBC analyst Frank Figliuzzi (screengrab)

The former head of counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation offered his analysis of the bombshell revelations reported by The New York Times after the newspaper obtained President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Frank Figliuzzi was interviewed Monday by “Deadline: White House” anchor Nicolle Wallace, who discussed all the red flags that the Trump family could be compromised due to their financial dealings.

“Look, you’ve just discussed the fact that Ivanka [Trump] is now wrapped up in this, because she’s been claimed as a business expense for her consulting compensation — while she’s an employee of the Trump Organization. So they’re exposed in this,” Figliuzzi noted. “And it might be part of why we saw so many concerns about Jared Kushner getting a security clearance.”

“But I’m here to tell you, Nicolle, that if this applicant named Donald J. Trump were presented to the FBI to work in the cafeteria of the Hoover Building at 10th and Pennsylvania Ave, it would be disqualified for the financial mess that this reflects, for far less than what this reflects. Hundreds of millions of dollars coming due on a personal hook for the president,” he explained. “The judgment alone is questionable, that he would put his name personally and be liable for that.”

Figliuzzi concluded, “he’s screwed.”

“He’s essentially invoking his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination when he won’t release his tax returns publicly. He doesn’t want us to see what’s there, not only because it’s embarrassing, but because it may be evidence of a crime,” Figliuzzi explained.

Watch:

