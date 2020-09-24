Quantcast
‘Highly unusual’: Bill Barr’s Russiagate prosecutor expands probe to include Clinton Foundation

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Attorney General William Barr (screengrab) and U.S. Attorney John Durham (official portrait)

John Durham, the U.S. attorney appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, has reportedly expanded the scope of his investigation to look into past allegations of wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation.

The New York Times reports that Durham “has sought documents and interviews about how federal law enforcement officials handled an investigation around the same time into allegations of political corruption at the Clinton Foundation.”

The Times’ sources say that branching out to include a review of the Clinton Foundation investigation is “highly unusual,” and has led some prosecutors who worked on the case to refuse to meet with Durham’s team.

“Though the suspected crimes themselves are not comparable — one involves a possible conspiracy between a presidential campaign and a foreign adversary to interfere in an election, and the other involves potential bribery and corruption — and largely included different teams of investigators and prosecutors, Mr. Durham’s efforts suggest the scope of his review is broader than previously known,” the Times reports.


