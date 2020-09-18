Hong Kong gay couples win legal victory over inheritance law
Hong Kong’s high court on Friday ruled that same-sex couples should receive equal treatment under inheritance law, in a step forward for LGBT rights in the finance hub.
But the victory came on the same day as a separate legal bid for full recognition of foreign same-sex marriages was struck down, underscoring what campaigners say is a lack of progress on equality issues.
Hong Kong’s law does not allow same-sex marriage and does not recognize foreign unions, though limited recognition has been granted in recent years in several landmark rulings.
Edgar Ng, a gay Hong Konger, last year launched a legal challenge against the city’s inheritance and intestacy laws, alleging discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
In 2018 he bought a government-subsidized flat, a year after marrying his partner in London, according to court documents.
Under Hong Kong’s housing policy, his husband cannot be recognized as the joint homeowner, and Ng was concerned that should he die without a will, his property would not be passed to his partner.
In the judgement handed down Friday, Judge Anderson Chow said the exclusion of spouses in same-sex marriages from their legal entitlements “constitutes unlawful discrimination”.
The judge said “differential treatment is not justified”.
LGBT rights activists with campaign group Hong Kong Marriage Equality described the ruling as an “important victory”.
“The government should seize this opportunity to work with the LGBT+ community to implement marriage equality in the city,” the association said.
Excitement about the legal win was tempered however by a separate ruling on Friday that rejected an application for a judicial review into Hong Kong’s law on recognizing overseas gay marriage.
In 2018 the city announced that overseas same-sex partners would qualify for the right to live and work in Hong Kong, but other rights are still denied to same-sex couples.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Anti-Trump Republicans claim to have backing of a ‘top’ official still working for the president
A group of Republicans opposed to President Donald Trump's re-election say that they have the backing of a "top" government official who is still working right now for the president.
As Newsweek reports, the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR) this week released a list of more than two dozen people who have worked in past Republican administrations, including some former Trump officials.
The most intriguing name, however, is someone who is referred to as "senior administration official number one" and who is described as a "current top U.S. government official."
COVID-19
Trump administration wrote controversial US agency guidelines on testing: report
President Donald Trump's administration posted controversial recommendations on coronavirus testing to the US health agency's website against its objections, the New York Times reported Thursday.
The guidelines, which said testing was not necessary for people who were exposed to Covid-19 but not displaying symptoms, were criticized when they were issued last month.
That is because healthcare experts at the time were pushing for more, not less, testing to help track and control the spread of the respiratory disease that has now killed almost 200,000 people in the United States.
2020 Election
Biden slams Trump: If the president had any confidence he was likely to win the election he wouldn’t be doing this
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump in a CNN town hall Thursday night.
"The president just this morning," CNN's Anderson Cooper told Biden, "tweeted that the results from the November election 'may never be accurately determined.' Given everything that we've been hearing from the president I'm wondering what you expect the days and weeks after the election to look like."
"Look," Biden responded, "if the president had even remote confidence he was likely to win the election he wouldn't be doing this."
"Remember," Biden continued, "I said some months ago, I predict the president is going to try to move the election date. Everybody said he'd never do that. Guess what, he suggested maybe we should move the election date, postpone the election."