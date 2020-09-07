Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Horrible’: Woman whose fiancé died in Iraq shreds Trump’s attacks on servicemembers on CNN

Published

20 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Screen Grab)

A woman who lost her fiancé 14 years ago after he was killed in Iraq went on CNN Monday to shred President Donald Trump’s reported disparagement of military servicemembers.

Dana Canedy, a former New York Times journalist whose fiancé, First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, died in Iraq in 20o6, told CNN’s Erica Hill that she was disgusted by the president’s reported descriptions of dead American soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I obviously heard the reports first and was really struggling with the fact that anybody could say that,” she said. “And he’s denied it, I don’t know whether he said it or not, but even the possibility of that is just horrible.”

Canedy then said that hearing about the president’s remarks has been particularly hard for her 14-year-old son Jordan, who was only 6 months old when his father was killed.

“He heard it and turned to me with his big, beautiful eyes and he said, ‘Mom, is he talking about my dad?'” she explained. “I won’t let anyone diminish the service that Charles or any other servicemember gave… for this country.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Horrible’: Woman whose fiancé died in Iraq shreds Trump’s attacks on servicemembers on CNN

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

A woman who lost her fiancé 14 years ago after he was killed in Iraq went on CNN Monday to shred President Donald Trump's reported disparagement of military servicemembers.

Dana Canedy, a former New York Times journalist whose fiancé, First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, died in Iraq in 20o6, told CNN's Erica Hill that she was disgusted by the president's reported descriptions of dead American soldiers as "losers" and "suckers."

"I obviously heard the reports first and was really struggling with the fact that anybody could say that," she said. "And he's denied it, I don't know whether he said it or not, but even the possibility of that is just horrible."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Nightmare scenario’: Senator warns that Trump is laying groundwork for election result mayhem

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Warning of the very real chance of a "nightmare scenario" in which President Donald Trump misleads the American people over the results of the November election—or refuses to leave office voluntarily if voted out—Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the alarm and mobilizing his army of supporters to be aware of just how dangerous a game the president is now playing.

In an interview with Politico and an email sent to his massive email list Friday, Sanders suggested that too many news organizations, social media companies, and lawmakers—in addition to the broader public—remain unaware of the manner in which Trump is laying the groundwork for a potentially devastating series of events.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Colleges are defying the Trump administration’s COVID-19 guidelines — with disastrous results

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Even though the White House Coronavirus Task Force is telling colleges to keep students who contract the novel coronavirus quarantined on campus, many colleges are sending the students back home anyway.

The Daily Beast reports that many colleges are ordering their COVID-infected students to go home even though experts say doing so is likely to accelerate community spread.

In one particularly disastrous example, Georgia Southern University last week ordered infected students to vacate the campus during their quarantine periods, even going so far as to kick them out of off-campus housing.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image