‘Horrible’: Woman whose fiancé died in Iraq shreds Trump’s attacks on servicemembers on CNN

A woman who lost her fiancé 14 years ago after he was killed in Iraq went on CNN Monday to shred President Donald Trump’s reported disparagement of military servicemembers.
Dana Canedy, a former New York Times journalist whose fiancé, First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, died in Iraq in 20o6, told CNN’s Erica Hill that she was disgusted by the president’s reported descriptions of dead American soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.”
“I obviously heard the reports first and was really struggling with the fact that anybody could say that,” she said. “And he’s denied it, I don’t know whether he said it or not, but even the possibility of that is just horrible.”
Canedy then said that hearing about the president’s remarks has been particularly hard for her 14-year-old son Jordan, who was only 6 months old when his father was killed.
“He heard it and turned to me with his big, beautiful eyes and he said, ‘Mom, is he talking about my dad?'” she explained. “I won’t let anyone diminish the service that Charles or any other servicemember gave… for this country.”
