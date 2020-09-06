Quantcast
Connect with us

Horrifying photos and videos show California fires as heatwave hits the state

Published

2 hours ago

on

California camper stuck as fire explodes (Photo: Screen capture)

Temperatures in parts of California are soaring above 100 degrees, setting records in some cities that have never experienced temperatures at or above 120 degrees. To make matters worse, the state hasn’t received enough rainfall this year in the northern part of the state.

One horrifying video from Mammoth Pools shows more than 200 people trapped when the Creek Fire exploded and surrounded them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The air quality has been horrible and smoke from the fires can be seen by space things are so bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One local news reporter took a photo of a car that captured the ash that is now falling from the sky “like snow,” he said. The ash is spreading as far as Denver, Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to do anything to help the firefighters and first responders and others through the NorCal Resilience Network or the Mutual Aid Network of Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the rest of the terrifying videos and photos below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

How Russian trolls wrecked a disabled woman’s life

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 6, 2020

By

Jacinda Chan was hired to work for a website called Peace Data, which let her write about human rights and Latin American life, the Daily Beast reported.

She was born with spinal muscular atrophy and is a quadriplegic, but it doesn't mean she can't write and contribute to the political debate.

"I have difficulty finding employment in the USA because people look at me and wonder how I can work if I'm on a respirator," she recalled writing to an editor at the site just months ago. "That is why I like this job. Nobody questioned my ability because I'm disabled. I just got the money."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is only the beginning’: Atlantic editor tells Trump more is to come over his soldier insults

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 6, 2020

By

Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg warned that more could be coming in the story about President Donald Trump's attacks on American soldiers. Trump was exposed for calling those who died in battle "losers" and "suckers.

"I would fully expect more reporting to come out about this and more confirmation and new pieces of information in the coming days and weeks," Goldberg told CNN Sunday. "We have a responsibility and we're going to do it regardless of what he says."

Trump's campaign has attacked The Atlantic story, saying that it cites anonymous sources and as a result, it can't possibly be real. The problem, however, is that Fox News, the Associated Press, the New York Times and CNN have all confirmed the sources are real.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Horrifying photos and videos show California fires as heatwave hits the state

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 6, 2020

By

Temperatures in parts of California are soaring above 100 degrees, setting records in some cities that have never experienced temperatures at or above 120 degrees. To make matters worse, the state hasn't received enough rainfall this year in the northern part of the state.

One horrifying video from Mammoth Pools shows more than 200 people trapped when the Creek Fire exploded and surrounded them.

https://twitter.com/blkahn/status/1302641414501814279

The air quality has been horrible and smoke from the fires can be seen by space things are so bad.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image