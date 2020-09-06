Horrifying photos and videos show California fires as heatwave hits the state

Temperatures in parts of California are soaring above 100 degrees, setting records in some cities that have never experienced temperatures at or above 120 degrees. To make matters worse, the state hasn’t received enough rainfall this year in the northern part of the state.

One horrifying video from Mammoth Pools shows more than 200 people trapped when the Creek Fire exploded and surrounded them.

“There’s fire on all sides, all around us.” Absolutely terrifying video from Mammoth Pools where 200+ people were trapped when the Creek Fire exploded pic.twitter.com/xDb8huwWKe — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) September 6, 2020

The air quality has been horrible and smoke from the fires can be seen by space things are so bad.

Check out the smoke from space. You can clearly see the fire zones pic.twitter.com/jAEf6TSGNB — Bill Martin (@BillMartinKTVU) September 6, 2020

California Wildfire smoke from space

imagery from Nasa GOES 17 🛰

processed by @wildfiretodayhttps://t.co/0I993tDP4F pic.twitter.com/ZxyWrTKSpb — micah.fyi (@micahstubbs) September 6, 2020

On the left, California at 11am this morning from satellite. On the right, the same shot at 7pm this evening. Shows you the enormous amount of smoke sent into the atmosphere from numerous fires that broke out today. #CreekFire #ValleyFire #ElDoradoFire pic.twitter.com/MQLTEAc5ha — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) September 6, 2020

Several new fire in California today. The #CreekFire in Fresno County. #ValleyFire in San Diego County. #ElDoradoFire in San Bernardino County. Lots of smoke seen on satellite. pic.twitter.com/fnHu0ZgbvK — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) September 6, 2020

One local news reporter took a photo of a car that captured the ash that is now falling from the sky “like snow,” he said. The ash is spreading as far as Denver, Colorado.

As others have pointed out, the ash is coming down like snow here. #CreekFire pic.twitter.com/5m5mzWLogh — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) September 7, 2020

Ash from western fires coming down in #Denver. Car has ashes all over it in @DenverChannel parking lot. #cowx @FirstAlert7 pic.twitter.com/3UcTlTHUnW — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) September 7, 2020

If you want to do anything to help the firefighters and first responders and others through the NorCal Resilience Network or the Mutual Aid Network of Los Angeles.

You can see the rest of the terrifying videos and photos below:

Family member flying out of California this evening just sent along these photos from the flight. She said passengers could smell the smoke from the wildfires in the cabin. pic.twitter.com/ssHjcjzZwc — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 7, 2020

ESCAPING THE FLAMES: Motorists forced to flee fast-moving wildfire in California's Sierra National Forest. The so-called Creek Fire ignited on Friday evening and quickly exploded to more than 45,000 acres with 0% containment. https://t.co/YbmUOIuHeZ pic.twitter.com/E6UcGO7Huw — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2020

Red Flag Warning in effect for Santa Barbara south coast/mountains through 10 pm Monday. Very hot #sundowner winds with low humidities expected tonight, with foothill areas remaining above 100° through much of the night. Photo by Stephen Coleman #SBAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/zBQZyloBhi — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 6, 2020

More xtreme fire whirl behavior by the #ElDoradoFire in San Bernardino County, #California pic.twitter.com/8pPjSjriyD — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) September 7, 2020

Footage captures the El Dorado fire rapidly spreading east of San Bernardino, California, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky. https://t.co/FNI7RWJMMI pic.twitter.com/PgFj3mglUp — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2020

