‘House of Cards’ actor Kevin Spacey sued for alleged 1980s sex assaults
NEW YORK — Disgraced “House of Cards” actor Kevin Spacey repeatedly raped one of his underage acting students years before he made it to the big screen — and sexually abused a 14-year-old boy the year he began his acting career, a lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday alleges.Beginning in the early 1980s, the “American Beauty” actor raped and sexually abused a boy whom he had taught acting in Westchester County, according to the suit. The child referred to in court papers as “C.D.” alleges the abuse began within two years of taking Spacey’s class when he was just 12 years old.“Kev... (more…)
US professor who posed as black woman quits university
Washington (AFP) - A white US university professor who lied for years about being black has quit her job at George Washington University in the capital Washington, the school said Wednesday."Update regarding Jessica Krug: Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately," the university said on its Twitter account.Krug -- a history professor focusing on Africa -- said she had been pretending to be black "for the better part" of her adult life."I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I ... (more…)
Ex-UAW President Williams set to plead guilty in union embezzlement scheme
DETROIT — Former United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams is scheduled to plead guilty on Sept. 30 and become the second retired union leader convicted of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on personal luxuries.The plea hearing was set Wednesday in federal court, two weeks after Williams became the 15th person charged in a years-long crackdown on corruption within the U.S. auto industry.The embezzlement scheme involving Williams and his successor, former UAW President Gary Jones, has revealed labor leaders and auto executives broke federal labor laws, stole union funds and ... (more…)