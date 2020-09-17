Quantcast
House Republican melts down because he can’t call COVID-19 the ‘China virus’ without being called a racist

10 mins ago

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) (Screen cap).

A Republican congressman on Thursday had a meltdown on the House floor because he can’t refer to COVID-19 as the “China virus” without facing accusations of racism.

During a three-minute tirade, Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) complained that it was “divisive” to call him racist for renaming the novel coronavirus the “China virus.”

“This is opportunism like I’ve never seen before!” he thundered. “That you can’t refer to a virus by its place of origin?! We’ve been doing that from time immemorial. And now we can’t call it the Chinese virus?! Somehow that’s offensive?! This is about dividing our country! This is about stoking the flames of racial dissension!”

In reality, scientists have consistently referred to the virus as either the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, and only Republican politicians such as President Donald Trump have taken to calling it the “China virus.”

After his tirade about the “Chinese virus,” Arrington ranted about looting in Portland, Oregon.

