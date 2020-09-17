House Republican melts down because he can’t call COVID-19 the ‘China virus’ without being called a racist

A Republican congressman on Thursday had a meltdown on the House floor because he can’t refer to COVID-19 as the “China virus” without facing accusations of racism.

During a three-minute tirade, Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) complained that it was “divisive” to call him racist for renaming the novel coronavirus the “China virus.”

“This is opportunism like I’ve never seen before!” he thundered. “That you can’t refer to a virus by its place of origin?! We’ve been doing that from time immemorial. And now we can’t call it the Chinese virus?! Somehow that’s offensive?! This is about dividing our country! This is about stoking the flames of racial dissension!”

In reality, scientists have consistently referred to the virus as either the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, and only Republican politicians such as President Donald Trump have taken to calling it the “China virus.”

After his tirade about the “Chinese virus,” Arrington ranted about looting in Portland, Oregon.

Watch the video below.

The American people know this is just the latest attempt from @HouseDemocrats to score political points. Referring to a virus by its place of origin, as we always have, is suddenly offensive? This is about dividing our country and opportunism like I have never seen before. pic.twitter.com/79YWWCWVGr — Rep. Arrington (@RepArrington) September 17, 2020