‘I don’t think science knows’: Trump bickers about the Earth getting ‘cooler’ at wildfire roundtable

President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that he expects the Earth to begin cooling despite a scientific consensus that the planet is getting warmer overall.

At a roundtable in Sacramento to discuss wildfires, Wade Crowfoot of the California Natural Resources Agency told Trump that temperatures in the state had recently broken records.

“We’re seeing this warming trend make our summers warmer, but also our winters warmer as well,” Crowfoot explained. “We want to work with you to really recognize the changing climate and what it means to our forests and actually work together with that science. That science is going to be key. Because if we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and say we think it’s all about vegetation management, we’re not going to succeed in protecting Californians.”

“It will start getting cooler,” Trump announced. “You just watch.”

“I wish science agreed with you,” Crowfoot replied.

“Oh, well, I don’t think science knows,” Trump remarked.

Watch the video below from Fox News.