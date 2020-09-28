Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I hope you burn’: Man throws a racist fit after encountering interracial family’s Black Lives Matter sign

Published

1 min ago

on

While doing yard work last weekend, Malia and Jeff Zirkle of Washington state were accosted by a passerby who yelled, “Black lives don’t matter” and “I hope you burn,” the Herald Net reports.

The couple shared surveillance video of the incident, which then went viral. The couple also has a Black Lives Matter sign visibly displayed on their front lawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eventually I realized that this is something that happens, and there are a lot of people who think it doesn’t happen,” said Malia Zirkle, whose father, according to the Herald Net, is half Black.

When news of their experience got around, their neighbors rallied in support for them, drawing chalk art on the road near their home showing support for the “Black Lives Matter” message.

We are beyond overwhelmed with the love and support that has been pouring in since yesterday’s unpleasant event in front…

Posted by Malia Zirkle on Sunday, September 20, 2020

The video shows a driver in a SUV roll up and ask, “Hey, you guys do Girl Scout cookies, right?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Zirkle, who is white, answered. “Yeah.”

“Well never do it again. You guys suck,” the driver replied, adding “I hope you burn — Black lives don’t matter.”

The Zirkles say they support law enforcement and don’t see the Black Lives Matter message as partisan. They also have a sign that reads, “anti-brutality, pro-police.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative says Trump’s tax revelations show another reason he’s so terrified to leave office

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post writer Max Boot noted that the recent revelations about President Donald Trump's taxes expose the real reason that he's terrified to leave office.

Writing Monday, Boot began by admitting that Hillary Clinton was right all along. It's one of many things she warned of in the 2016 election that went ignored by the Republican Party and the majority of voters in Rust Belt states.

"He managed to pay no federal income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — and only $750 in 2016 and 2017 — by claiming vast losses from his business empire," Boot said, citing the New York Times report. "That $750 figure is a killer because it’s a number that middle-class Americans can understand. As a just-released Biden campaign ad points out, that’s far less than the taxes paid by the average teacher, nurse or firefighter."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida police release body cam footage of arrest of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Fort Lauderdale Police on Monday released body camera footage showing the arrest of Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump. Parscale was arrested at home on Sunday afternoon after threatening to harm himself.

The video shows officers tackling Parscale after he comes out of his house to speak to police. "I didn't do anything," he can be heard saying as police restrain him.

Parscale’s wife called police to report that her husband was armed, had barricaded himself in the home, and was threatening to kill himself.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The American people should be angry’: Critics say Trump tax dodging exposes a system rotten to the core

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

While President Donald Trump's long-running effort to game the U.S. tax code for his own financial benefit was the central focus of explosive new reporting on the billionaire's tax returns by the New York Times, progressive observers and lawmakers were quick to note that the behaviors revealed by the documents are commonplace among America's wealthy elite—a fact they said is cause for widespread outrage and a renewed push in Congress for transformational change to a system that is fundamentally rotten.

"Donald Trump is a liar, a cheater, and a crooked businessman, yes. But he's also taking advantage of a broken, corrupt, and unequal system that's built for people like him to do what he did."—Sen. Elizabeth Warren"The American people should be angry about President Trump's tax evasion, but that's not all. They should be much more angry about how much of what Trump did is legal," Morris Pearl, the chair of advocacy group Patriotic Millionaires, said in a statement Monday. "The American people should be more angry about how many other millionaires and billionaires are able to avoid supporting the country that made them rich in the first place."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE