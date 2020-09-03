Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Ignorant fool’ Betsy DeVos slammed for ordering standardized tests move forward during pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

Betsy Devos on 60 Minutes/Screenshot

On Thursday, Politico reported that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to move ahead with federal standardized testing mandates — even though the coronavirus pandemic is still raging and schools don’t have a clear plan for how to administer tests safely.

DeVos was roundly buried in anger on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Ignorant fool’ Betsy DeVos slammed for ordering standardized tests move forward during pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to move ahead with federal standardized testing mandates — even though the coronavirus pandemic is still raging and schools don't have a clear plan for how to administer tests safely.

DeVos was roundly buried in anger on social media.

Yes, because more pressure is exactly what students need right now. 😡

— KateMary (@KMaryMc) September 4, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Maddow breaks down the ‘yuck factor’ in Trump’s latest attacks on U.S. troops

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC updated her viewers on the latest reporting on President Donald Trump's attacks on the American military.

"Now tonight the yuck factor has come to pretty gross focus with a just jaw-dropping new piece reporter by Jeffery Goldberg that was published by The Atlantic. It does put the focus on something odd and wrong at the center of this," she explained. "You see the headline here, 'Trump says Americans who died in war are losers and suckers.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mr. Rogers’ widow unloads on Trump as he visits their town: ‘He’s just a horrible person’

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Joanne Rogers, the widow of Presbyterian minister and children's television personality Mr. Rogers, unloaded furiously on President Donald Trump as he paid a visit to their hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

"I think he’s just a horrible person," said Rogers. She added that if the president is re-elected in November, "I will probably go into mourning. I can't even imagine. I would feel so badly."

"I think maybe the fact that Mr Trump seldom tells the truth," she added. "If he does, it's just a fluke, I think. But the fact [is] that I can't believe anything he says, not even the simplest thing ... This man is pathologically ill. Mentally ill."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image