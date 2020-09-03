‘Ignorant fool’ Betsy DeVos slammed for ordering standardized tests move forward during pandemic

On Thursday, Politico reported that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to move ahead with federal standardized testing mandates — even though the coronavirus pandemic is still raging and schools don’t have a clear plan for how to administer tests safely.

DeVos was roundly buried in anger on social media.

Yes, because more pressure is exactly what students need right now. 😡 — KateMary (@KMaryMc) September 4, 2020

When every student fails, maybe parents will finally realize the consequences of the Trump admin's botched coronavirus response and the polls will finally shift because literally, how is he still polling anywhere near winning a single state? — Brandi Bennett (@bbennettesq) September 4, 2020

She does not understand or care what teachers, parents or families are going through. It is not about education or compassion. — Bobbie (@BobRobbie2) September 4, 2020

Yeah, those standardized tests really paint an accurate picture of what students know, especially when the student may not have eaten in the last day, had slept in their car, had recently lost a loved one or teacher to covid. Students come with a myriad of circumstances. — JRPolfun (@JPolfun) September 4, 2020

She should take the tests! Don't sacrifice your children, teachers and support staff so she can spread the pandemic. — Suzanne DJohnso🌊🌊 (@SuzanneinLGB) September 4, 2020

Only if DeVos can pass the test. — Rene (@Rene44185542) September 4, 2020

She’s a monster like her boss. #BlueWave2020 — Sara Serot (@Sara42084) September 4, 2020

But I thought they were the party of state’s rights? — Soup Ninja (@SoupNinja) September 4, 2020

.@BetsyDeVos is an ignorant fool, who never taught a class in her life. Every teacher knows that standardized tests are bullshit and do not show a fair assessment of children’s intelligence because you can’t put everyone into the same size box. Kids learn & think differently! — Alice in Wonderland ☮️💜🇺🇸 (@ExcogitateLife) September 4, 2020

