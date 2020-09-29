Illinois governor to isolate for a second time after another staffer tests positive for coronavirus
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is going into self-isolation for the second time after a third staff member in his office tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor’s office said Tuesday.The unidentified staff member tested negative Wednesday during a routine screening for employees in the governor’s office but was tested again Monday after developing symptoms and that test came back positive, according to the governor’s office.The staff member attended a Wednesday event with Pritzker in Chicago and traveled with the governor to Marion on Thursday and Marseilles on Sunday.Both Pritzker and…
Dr. Anthony Fauci: Some of Fox News’ COVID-19 ‘misinformation’ is ‘outlandish’
When MSNBC and CNN were reporting, earlier this year, that COVID-19 was shaping up to be the worst global health crisis since the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918/1919, many of the opinion hosts at Fox News were downplaying its severity and claiming that the media coverage of the novel coronavirus was overblown — and months later, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, parts of the right-wing cable news outlet continue to be a source of dangerous misinformation.
WATCH: Pro-Trump Maine Senate candidate cuts up face masks with scissors during debate
During a debate in Maine on Monday between the four candidates for U.S. Senate, Independent candidate Max Linn took a pair of scissors and cut up a handful of face masks in a repudiation of the state's mask mandate.
Linn, who is a self-professed Trump supporter, said that he wanted to be the first senator in the United States "to say I protest government telling us what we have to wear and telling us what our businesses are necessary and what are unnecessary."
‘Our leadership has failed us’: With Trump at helm, 1/5 of one million global COVID-19 deaths have been in US
As the globe marked what the United Nations called an "agonizing milestone" Tuesday, with over one million deaths from Covid-19 recorded worldwide, critics of U.S. President Donald Trump pointed out that a disproportionate number of those deaths have been in the United States amid Trump's mismanagement of the crisis.
With more than 204,000 deaths from the disease, one-fifth of all Covid-19 deaths have been in the United States, though Americans make up just 4.25% of the world population.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the global community to recognize that the people who have died of the disease caused by the coronavirus since it was first detected late last year "were fathers and mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues."