Quantcast
Connect with us

Illinois Republican caught on tape making racist and homophobic comments about opponent

Published

2 mins ago

on

Illinois state Rep. Amy Grant (Image via repgrant.com).

According to WLS News, Illinois Republican state Rep. Amy Grant, who represents a district in suburban DuPage County, made a series of racist and homophobic remarks about her Black, gay opponent, Ken Mejia-Beal, on a recorded conversation with a Republican donor.

“He’s just another one of those Cook County people. That’s all you’re going to vote for is the Cook County, you know another Black caucus,” said Grant. Cook County is the county that contains most of Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m afraid he’s afraid of the reaction people might give him,” added Grant later in the conversation. “Not because he’s Black. But because of the way he talks. He’s all LGBTQ.”

Faced with outrage, Grant apologized in a statement: “I deeply regret the comments I made about Ken Mejia-Beal, and reached out to apologize this morning. These comments do not reflect my heart or my faith.” Mejia-Beal has issed his own statement calling the comments “hurtful, degrading and wholly unacceptable.”

“Homophobia and bigotry must have no home in DuPage County or anywhere in Illinois,” said Equality Illinois in a statement. “Grant must drop out of the election.”

Listen to her comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Illinois Republican caught on tape making racist and homophobic comments about opponent

Published

1 min ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

According to WLS News, Illinois Republican state Rep. Amy Grant, who represents a district in suburban DuPage County, made a series of racist and homophobic remarks about her Black, gay opponent, Ken Mejia-Beal, on a recorded conversation with a Republican donor.

"He's just another one of those Cook County people. That's all you're going to vote for is the Cook County, you know another Black caucus," said Grant. Cook County is the county that contains most of Chicago.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Barr to be honored for ‘Christlike behavior’ today with award from right-wing Catholic group with strong ties to Trump

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr will be honored for his "Christlike behavior" at Wednesday's National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, according to Roman Catholic Sister, author, and anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean.

The National Catholic Prayer Breakfast will present an award to Attorney General Barr for “Christlike behavior” tomorrow morning. A.G. Barr has ordered the executions of six men with at least one more on the calendar. What is “Christlike” about using discretionary power to kill?

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump aides feared his supporters ‘would cheer’ if he announced RBG’s death during rally: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

When news of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death broke on Friday night, aides to President Donald Trump were reportedly worried that his fans would openly celebrate her passing if they learned about it.

According to the New York Times' Peter Baker, aides on Friday "opted not to pass word to" to Trump of Ginsburg's death because "if he announced the death of the liberal justice from the lectern, they feared the crowd would cheer."

Nonetheless, Baker's report notes that Trump supporters did chant "Fill that seat!" when he brought up Ginsburg's death at subsequent rallies, which indicates that the aides' fears were well founded.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE