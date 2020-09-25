Quantcast
Connect with us

Illinois Republican urged to drop out of the race following ‘despicable’ racist and anti-gay remarks

Published

1 min ago

on

Illinois state Rep. Amy Grant (Image via repgrant.com).

In Illinois, one of the Republicans who is seeking reelection is Rep. Amy L. Grant, who has been running against Democratic challenger Ken Mejia-Beal and was first elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2018. But Grant’s critics are now calling for her to drop out of the race because of racist and anti-gay comments about her opponent.

According to John Garcia, a reporter for Chicago’s Channel 7 (the local ABC affiliate), Grant can be heard making the remarks in a recording of a fundraising call with a prospective donor. Mejia-Beal is African-American and openly gay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grant, not to be confused with the Christian pop-rock star Amy Grant, said of Mejia-Beal , “He’s just another one of those Cook County people. That’s all you’re going to vote for is the Cook County —  you know, another Black caucus.”

The Republican also said, “I’m afraid he’s afraid of the reaction people might give him. Not because he’s Black, but because of the way he talks. He’s all LGBTQ.”

Illinois State Rep. Greg S. Harris is among the Democrats who has called Grant out, saying, “This conduct is outrageous and despicable.” And another Democrat who serves in the Illinois House of Representatives, Will Davis, told Chicago 7, “Here is a person who is saying, ‘We don’t need any more Blacks. We don’t need any more gays.’ This kind of racist, homophobic behavior really needs to be called out.”

Grant, in an official statement, apologized and said, “I deeply regret the comments I made about Ken Mejia-Beal, and reached out to apologize this morning. These comments do not reflect my heart or faith.” But Brian Johnson of the group Equality Illinois is calling for Grant to exit the race.

“Homophobia and bigotry must have no home in DuPage County or anywhere in Illinois,” Johnson said in an official statement. “Grant must drop out of the election.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats’ actions this week suggest they have no real intention to save our democracy

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Democrats in Congress have done little more than pay lip service to bipartisanship in the week since the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Even as the high court's ideological balance is up for grabs for the third time in four years — and as the president of the United States refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power — prominent Senate Democrats have rushed to tamp down talk of retaliatory action. This leaves little doubt that the opposition party is unequipped to handle the threat posed to democracy by Donald Trump and the Republicans.

The same Senate Republican leadership who refused to vote on Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland four years ago, denying liberals their first court majority since the 1960s, has made clear they intend to ram through a new Supreme Court justice, most likely in the final week before Election Day. By his own admission, Trump wants a new justice seated by then because he intends to use the federal judiciary to nullify enough absentee ballots to hand him a second term.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The election that could break America’: Inside how Trump and the GOP could steal the vote

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

As President Trump refuses to commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election, we speak to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barton Gellman, whose latest piece in The Atlantic looks at how Trump could subvert the election results and stay in power even if he loses to Joe Biden. “Trump’s strategy is never to concede. He may win, he may lose, but under no circumstances will he concede this election,” says Gellman. “That’s a big problem, because we don’t actually have a mechanism for forcing a candidate to concede, and concession is the way we have ended elections.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

McConnell is getting blasted for hypocrisy – but the truth is even more sinister

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Since at least Robert Taft’s heyday, the Republican Party has faced a conundrum. Things sounding just great to Republicans tend to sound just terrible to everyone else. Tax cuts for the rich. Contempt for the poor. Corporations permitted to do anything for profit. Control of women. Control of Black people, people of color and LGBTQ people. Control of civil society generally, even how Americans worship. In other words, the conservation of a white-Christian-man-on-top brand of partisan politics.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE