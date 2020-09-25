Illinois Republican urged to drop out of the race following ‘despicable’ racist and anti-gay remarks

In Illinois, one of the Republicans who is seeking reelection is Rep. Amy L. Grant, who has been running against Democratic challenger Ken Mejia-Beal and was first elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2018. But Grant’s critics are now calling for her to drop out of the race because of racist and anti-gay comments about her opponent.

According to John Garcia, a reporter for Chicago’s Channel 7 (the local ABC affiliate), Grant can be heard making the remarks in a recording of a fundraising call with a prospective donor. Mejia-Beal is African-American and openly gay.

Grant, not to be confused with the Christian pop-rock star Amy Grant, said of Mejia-Beal , “He’s just another one of those Cook County people. That’s all you’re going to vote for is the Cook County — you know, another Black caucus.”

The Republican also said, “I’m afraid he’s afraid of the reaction people might give him. Not because he’s Black, but because of the way he talks. He’s all LGBTQ.”

Illinois State Rep. Greg S. Harris is among the Democrats who has called Grant out, saying, “This conduct is outrageous and despicable.” And another Democrat who serves in the Illinois House of Representatives, Will Davis, told Chicago 7, “Here is a person who is saying, ‘We don’t need any more Blacks. We don’t need any more gays.’ This kind of racist, homophobic behavior really needs to be called out.”

Grant, in an official statement, apologized and said, “I deeply regret the comments I made about Ken Mejia-Beal, and reached out to apologize this morning. These comments do not reflect my heart or faith.” But Brian Johnson of the group Equality Illinois is calling for Grant to exit the race.