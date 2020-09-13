‘I’m going to interrupt you’: Chris Wallace destroys Trump adviser’s ‘fog of war’ talking points on COVID
Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes on Sunday downplayed the revelations that President Donald Trump misled the American people about the severity of novel coronavirus pandemic.
In an interview with Fox News, Cortes argued that Trump made the admission to journalist Bob Woodward in the “fog of war.”
“Why not level with the American people, Steve?” Fox News host Chris Wallace asked.
“This was the fog of war, biological war,” Cortes insisted.
“I’m going to interrupt you right there,” Wallace interjected. “It wasn’t the fog of war. On January 28, the president got his presidential daily brief, the top intelligence in the Oval Office. And at that point, his national security adviser, Robert O’Brien said that this is the biggest challenge you’re going to face in your entire presidency.”
“So there was no fog of war there,” the Fox News host added. “The word that he was getting from his top intelligence and national security people was that this was a deadly pandemic. There was no fog here.”
“No, no, there was tremendous fog!” Cortes objected.
The threat of right-wing theocracy has raised its ugly head once again
With both parties' conventions behind us as we head into a quasi-apocalyptic election, there's more need than ever for a sense of balance. Not the kind of false balance that equates truth with lies, or soothing psychological balance that lulls us with a false sense of security, but rather a balanced sense of history and political possibility that helps us understand where we're going, and why. Understanding America's real history is particularly important, as shown in Nathan Kalmoe's new book, "With Ballots and Bullets: Partisanship and Violence in the American Civil War," as discussed in our recent interview.
Joe Lieberman stuns MSNBC host by praising Trump as a ‘disruptor in some ways that’s positive’
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" to explain why he is endorsing Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), former Sen Joe Lieberman, who ran on the Democratic presidential ticket with former Vice President Al Gore in 2000, praised Donald Trump as a 'disruptor" of the status quo which stunned host Jonathan Capehart.
Getting past Lieberman's endorsement of the embattled Collins, who the former lawmaker called a "friend," Lieberman admitted that he would be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden when the topic turned to Trump.
"You are clear, you are supporting Joe Biden?" Capehart asked.
"Absolutely," Leberman replied. "I served with Joe for 24 years. He's honorable, he's effective, he has a program. Look, President Trump has been a disrupter in some ways as president that's been positive. In a lot of ways I disagree with the result and --."
ABC host demands surrogate explain why Biden didn’t stop the pandemic even though Trump was in office
ABC host George Stephanopoulos grilled Symone Sanders, a surrogate for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, about why the former vice president did not do more to stop the coronavirus pandemic even though he was not in office at the time.
Following an interview in which he gave Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller little pushback, Stephanopoulos told Sanders that Biden did not have a "significantly different response" from President Donald Trump.
"Can you point to statements in January and February where the vice president called for travel bans, social distancing, wearing masks?" Stephanopoulos wondered.