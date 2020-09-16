‘I’m not the president’: Biden whispers to Trump about why he can’t institute a mask mandate

Former Vice President Joe Biden had to remind President Donald Trump that he’s not the president during a press conference Wednesday.

Biden, who had met with a panel of scientists for a briefing about the coronavirus and the development of a vaccine was asked about his mask mandate. Trump spent Tuesday night at the ABC Town Hall saying that if Biden wanted a mask mandate then he should have implemented one in the past three years. It’s a comment Trump has made before, and each time it draws questions about how Biden would go about doing that.

“Well, first I found it fascinating the president said, ‘Biden didn’t put in a mask mandate.’ I’m not the president,” Biden leaned into the microphone and whispered.

See the video below: