‘In most families, there would be a family meeting to stop him from embarrassing himself’: Conservative

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin couldn’t help but notice that President Donald Trump reached a new level of absurdity when right-wing Fox News personality Laura Ingraham seemed to judge him for QAnon conspiracies.

“In concocting his tale, Trump fantasized of ‘people that you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows,'” wrote Rubin. “Ingraham, as though trying her best to stop his self-immolation, responded, ‘That sounds like conspiracy theory.’ No luck.”

Then Trump came up with his new conspiracy theory of a plane full of looters, which Rubin called “simply bonkers.”

She explained that it was Ingraham who came to his rescue so he wouldn’t look more foolish than he already did compare police shooting unarmed Black men to missing a three-foot putt.

“Trump had no one around him on Tuesday to stage an intervention, so he repeated his gibberish,” said Rubin.

“A person was on a plane, said there were about six people like that person, more or less, and what happened is the entire plane filled up with the looters, the anarchists, rioters — people that were obviously looking for trouble,” Trump insisted that he knew a person on the plane. But he couldn’t identify the person he said “you know.”

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale called the story “almost too stupid to fact-check.” NBC News uncovered the source of the conspiracy came from a months-old fake news story that an Idaho sheriff’s office had to release a statement saying never happened.

“In a normal time, with a functioning Republican Party and a patriotic vice president, this might be the end of Trump’s campaign and an invitation to invoke the 25th Amendment,” said Rubin. “We, unfortunately, have spineless sycophants in the GOP and a zombie-like vice president who feels compelled to show allegiance to a president plainly unfit to hold office. Likewise, in most families, there would be a family meeting to stop him from embarrassing himself. (Perhaps not in families where its members stand to inherit millions of dollars.) No chance of that, but the thesis from the president’s niece, Mary Trump, that there is something seriously wrong with him looks pretty unassailable.”

She is waiting for the White House to reply with their age-old excuse, “he was joking.”

“The real sin here is the right-wing media that keep protecting Trump, the pundits who will argue it does not matter what he says, and the Republicans too timid to stand up to someone incapable of doing the job,” wrote Rubin. “It does not help that the mainstream media pulls its punches. Something is really, really wrong — and those pretending that it is not are endangering the country and our democracy.”

