In the middle of a national crisis Mitch McConnell is reviewing every single senate campaign ad

Senate Majority Leader is clearly more occupied with the 2020 campaign than the COVID-19 plague that has killed nearly 200,000 people in the United States.

A new report from CNN’s Manu Raju revealed that McConnell “set aside precious floor time and scheduled votes” to check the campaign ads of Sens. Corey Gardner (R-CO) and Steve Daines (R-MT).

“Not only was it the right thing to do from a good government point of view, but sure — it ought to help Cory and Steve, they did a lot of work on it,” McConnell said about his rushed public lands bill he got passed to help try and save the two Senate seats.

“The episode illustrated McConnell’s intense focus at holding onto his perch atop the Senate and keeping the majority in GOP hands, navigating one of the most tumultuous elections of his long political career while finding a way to take advantage of having a Republican in the White House — even one who has a penchant for putting GOP senators in a jam time and again,” said the report.

McConnell confessed it’s “just a hugely challenging cycle to hold onto” the GOP majority and said it’s a “50-50 situation.” He said that races in Montana, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, North Carolina, Maine and Georgia are “too close to call.”

The interview goes on to reveal that McConnell is well-aware that GOP senators want a COVID-19 stimulus as Americans are struggling with evictions and a high unemployment rate. McConnell tried to fake his way out of it Thursday with what the GOP was calling a “skinny” stimulus package. It did little to help actual Americans and Democrats refused to let it move forward, insisting instead that they vote on the HEROES Act, which Democrats passed in May.

