In the middle of a national crisis Mitch McConnell is reviewing every single senate campaign ad
Senate Majority Leader is clearly more occupied with the 2020 campaign than the COVID-19 plague that has killed nearly 200,000 people in the United States.
A new report from CNN’s Manu Raju revealed that McConnell “set aside precious floor time and scheduled votes” to check the campaign ads of Sens. Corey Gardner (R-CO) and Steve Daines (R-MT).
“Not only was it the right thing to do from a good government point of view, but sure — it ought to help Cory and Steve, they did a lot of work on it,” McConnell said about his rushed public lands bill he got passed to help try and save the two Senate seats.
“The episode illustrated McConnell’s intense focus at holding onto his perch atop the Senate and keeping the majority in GOP hands, navigating one of the most tumultuous elections of his long political career while finding a way to take advantage of having a Republican in the White House — even one who has a penchant for putting GOP senators in a jam time and again,” said the report.
McConnell confessed it’s “just a hugely challenging cycle to hold onto” the GOP majority and said it’s a “50-50 situation.” He said that races in Montana, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, North Carolina, Maine and Georgia are “too close to call.”
The interview goes on to reveal that McConnell is well-aware that GOP senators want a COVID-19 stimulus as Americans are struggling with evictions and a high unemployment rate. McConnell tried to fake his way out of it Thursday with what the GOP was calling a “skinny” stimulus package. It did little to help actual Americans and Democrats refused to let it move forward, insisting instead that they vote on the HEROES Act, which Democrats passed in May.
Read the full report at CNN.com.
CNN's Dana Bash fact-checked President Donald Trump's blame of Bob Woodward for his own lie to the American people.
During a panel discussion with Jake Tapper Thursday, Bash explained that Woodward's criticism doesn't exactly hold water.
"It turns out he was remarkably well versed on the topic early on because he got that information from President Xi, leader of China, the country he's blaming for this virus," said Bash. "The thing really -- I was sitting here, and I couldn't believe what I was hearing, the president of the United States not only blamed Bob Woodward but said if he thought it was so bad, he should have called the authorities. You are the authorities, Mr. President! You're the president of the United States! What's he supposed to do, go home and call 911? It's so crazy, forgive me for using that word, that it's almost hard to wrap your mind around. The problem is that there are people who are going to listen to what the president said and not have the full context of the facts. Or maybe depending on where they are kind of listen to echo-chamber media, and they are not going to understand that. So, that is an unfortunate thing."
In a Wednesday interview with CNN's Don Lemon, former Donald Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen, addressed the recent revelations included in the book by veteran reporter Bob Woodward.
Lemon addressed the allegations by the White House that Cohen is a liar, but Cohen explained that nothing he has said has been disproven by other sources. He noted that Trump's niece, his sister, his friends, Woodward, and others who have interviewed Trump essentially confirmed everything that Cohen has alleged.
"I spent quite a bit of time with [Jared Kushner] over the years," Cohen continued. "Yes, Jared is pompous. Once he decided to become a special adviser, I remember sitting with Jared and Ivanka and Mr. Trump in the office. I said I don't think the two of you should go in. You have issues with nepotism. And you should go to Washington if that's what you want to do and spend time with dad and make sure he's okay. At the end of the day, you shouldn't work in the White House. There are reasons that there are rules."
CNN's political panel Wednesday night wondered if President Donald Trump would lie to them about a hurricane the way that he did about the coronavirus.
But CNN reporter Abby Phillips noted that's exactly what Trump did when he drew a new path for a hurricane on a NOAA map.
"If you think about," host Anderson Cooper said. "If this had been a foreign invasion coming -- as the president said it was. If this had been a hurricane coming and the president had said, you know, at the time to Bob Woodward, I don't want to panic anybody about this hurricane, so I'm just going to say it's a category one or a tropical storm and not really, you know, have the potential to really grow. No, we don't do that. We -- people are informed about what the potential is and people, again, rise to the occasion. Do you think it makes any difference? So many times the president faced controversy without political consequences. Do you think it will be any different this time?"